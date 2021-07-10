Special Weather Statement issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lane; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SCOTT AND NORTHWESTERN LANE COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT At 1059 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Scott State Lake to 7 miles east of Leoti to 11 miles east of Tribune. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Scott City, Grigston, Healy, Scott State Lake, Modoc, Shallow Water, Manning and Shields. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for west central Kansas.