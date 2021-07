One might think that recent data would have moved gold solidly higher, and gold would be able to maintain those price gains. However, nothing seems further from the truth. Today the government released its CPI (Consumer Price Index) for the month of June, which showed that the current inflationary rate is the largest since 2008. Although economists polled by the Wall Street Journal estimated that the report would indicate a 0.5% increase, the actual numbers far exceeded economic forecasts. The CPI increased by 0.9% compared to last month, almost double the forecast by economists.