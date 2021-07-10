Public sector aid is for pandemic-related costs

For some time, the government was offering assistance to help offset the financial burdens of the COVID pandemic. But with the pandemic waning, stimulus checks have come to an end, and with most people having already received their tax refunds for 2021, it feels like any extra IRS payments have dried up. The money hasn't stopped rolling in for everyone, however. Families have just started to receive child tax credits from the agency, and now the IRS has announced a new group of people who will be receiving additional refunds to this month. Read on to find out if you might be receiving more money from the IRS soon.