Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Public sector aid is for pandemic-related costs

By The Blade Editorial Board
Toledo Blade
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany public sector leaders around the country are in the midst of figuring out how to use a windfall of aid from the federal government. The public sector was pummeled by sundry financial stresses that resulted from the pandemic in 2020 and this year. In short, the impacts of the coronavirus were myriad. The needs are great.

www.toledoblade.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Treasury Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Public HealthProvidence Business News

Health of the economy must be a priority for pandemic aid spending

The federal government continues to dole out local pandemic relief, but spending it well still relies on the sound judgment of state and municipal leaders. And that, unfortunately, means politics and the 2022 statewide elections will never be far from the decision-making. How else to explain recent decisions by Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the…
BusinessCFO.com

Evaluating Employer Health Plan Costs Post Pandemic

When it comes to health plan cost calculations for firms over the next year, consider these four major coronavirus-related factors. How demographics of the specific employee pool may affect cost. Which types of treatments for elective-deferral-related illnesses employees are likely to pursue now that they feel comfortable going back to...
Saint Louis, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Pandemic-related tax relief on governor's desk

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic made for a bad year for Sam Orlando and other business owners whose income depends on customers gathering in large groups. "It was hard to write that huge real estate tax check at the end of the year when I sat there not making money for a whole year," said the owner of Orlando Banquets and Catering, which operates three venues in St. Louis County. "I had to borrow money just to do that."
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Measure on Parson’s desk would force property tax refunds because of pandemic-related public health orders

ST. LOUIS — The pandemic made for a bad year for Sam Orlando and other business owners whose income depends on customers gathering in large groups. “It was hard to write that huge real estate tax check at the end of the year when I sat there not making money for a whole year,” said the owner of Orlando Banquets and Catering, which operates three venues in St. Louis County. “I had to borrow money just to do that.”
Fairfax, CAMarin Independent Journal

Fairfax officials draft ideas for federal pandemic aid

Fairfax officials are working up an outline for how to spend an influx of federal pandemic aid under the American Rescue Plan Act. Town Manager Garrett Toy presented possible uses for the funds during a special Town Council meeting on Thursday. The council was largely in agreement over immediate needs for the community.
Posted by
12 News

Gov. Ducey rescinding these 25 pandemic-related executive orders

Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday put in motion plans to rescind 25 executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor's office said. The move comes after many of the policies enacted by the executive orders to protect against what the governor's office called "excessive mandates" were codified into law.
Industryfroggyweb.com

Vaccinations aiding jobs recovery in food, hotel sector: Fed study

(Reuters) – Rising COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States are driving the jobs recovery in the food and accommodations sector, but not in industries where workers can more easily do their jobs from home, a blog published Thursday by the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank showed. The connection between jabs and...
PoliticsDaily Advance

NC can afford COLA for public sector retirees

North Carolina’s public-sector retirees have lost roughly 20 percent of the value of their pensions to inflation since 2008. Our retirees did the work that made our state one of the fastest-growing and best places to live in America. Our former first responders, highway patrol officers, public safety officers, health services providers and educators should not be forgotten.
Public Healththecentersquare.com

Bill to end pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits heads to Cooper

(The Center Square) – A bill that would end federal unemployment benefits sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper. The North Carolina General Assembly voted Wednesday to cease $300 and $100 weekly supplemental payments for unemployed workers. If Senate Bill 116 becomes law, North Carolina will join 25 other states that have opted out of the federal assistance.
Public Healththecentersquare.com

Gov. McMaster signs business liability protection measure into law

(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing on Thursday for S. 147, the South Carolina COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act. The bill provides protection for businesses, government agencies and health care facilities against COVID-related claims if they are following public health rules. "South Carolina's...
Personal FinanceFast Company

You might get another IRS tax refund this week by direct deposit or next week by mail

If you’re among the millions of Americans who have been waiting patiently for one of those coveted unemployment-related tax refunds, this could be your week. The latest batch of the long-delayed payments is now being distributed, the Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday, and they should begin to hit bank accounts as early as today. According to an updated timeline provided by the IRS, checks being sent by direct deposit will have a payment date beginning July 14, while those being sent by mail will go out beginning July 16.
Personal FinancePosted by
Best Life

If You Did This in 2021, The IRS May Be Sending You More Money Soon

For some time, the government was offering assistance to help offset the financial burdens of the COVID pandemic. But with the pandemic waning, stimulus checks have come to an end, and with most people having already received their tax refunds for 2021, it feels like any extra IRS payments have dried up. The money hasn't stopped rolling in for everyone, however. Families have just started to receive child tax credits from the agency, and now the IRS has announced a new group of people who will be receiving additional refunds to this month. Read on to find out if you might be receiving more money from the IRS soon.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How Big Will The Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Be For 2022

The pain of inflation is often harshest on the budgets of retirees on fixed incomes. The only bright light of the recent spike in the consumer price index is the potential for a more significant Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) this year. Estimates of the Social Security COLA in 2021 (for 2022) have been in the range of 5.3 to 6.1%. We have not seen a cost-of-living adjustment at this level since 2009.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
EconomyWTAJ

IRS sending out 4 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week

(NEXSTAR) — If you received unemployment compensation last year, you might be in for a surprise this week. The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday it will send out refunds this week to 4.6 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment compensation received in 2020. “To ease the burden on...
Flint, MInbc25news.com

IRS says it will issue another round of tax refunds this week

FLINT, Mich - The Internal Revenue Service announced today it will issue another round of refunds this week to nearly 4 million taxpayers who overpaid their taxes on unemployment compensation received last year. According to the IRS, The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which became law in March, excludes...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy