That would require so-called “sustainable” fund managers to disclose the criteria and underlying data they use when making investment decisions. The regulator’s Asset Management Advisory Committee (AMAC) held a panel discussion last week to discuss environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and the asset management industry. SEC Chair Gary Gensler indicated at the meeting that he was concerned about “greenwashing” by asset managers. Greenwashing is a deceptive tactic in which investors are misled into believing an investment vehicle is ESG-friendly or sustainable based on terms used to describe or name the investment.