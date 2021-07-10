Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alex Rodriguez 'Feels So Betrayed' By Jennifer Lopez, He's Spilling The Tea On His Former Fiancée To Anyone Who Will Listen: Insider

By OK! Staff
Ok Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been three months since Jennifer Lopez gave Alex Rodriguez the heave-ho, but the former slugger isn’t going quietly!. Rodriguez, 45 — who’s been hitting the Miami social scene and recently spent time with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis — doesn’t shy away from discussing his high-profile ex, 51, with anyone that will listen, says an OK! insider.

okmagazine.com

Comments / 38

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Cynthia Scurtis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Fianc#New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesamomama.com

J Lo and Look-Alike Sister Lynda Look like Twins in a Rare Snap to Mark Her 50th Birthday

Singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez's 50th birthday this month and shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram. On Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, AKA J Lo, shared a few rare sister selfies with her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez, in honor of Lynda's 50th birthday this month. The middle Lopez sister also shared a sweet message to celebrate her sister.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: complicity and hugs in their romantic weekend very close to Alex Rodríguez

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They were dressed to match in beige tones, with a very relaxed style. In addition, they were seen very affectionate, walking embraced and showing great complicity, the same one that now makes them inseparable and does not wear ‘a casual relationship ‘. Another detail that drew attention is that the actor gave him tender kisses on the forehead.
CelebritiesIn Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Do His-and-Hers Athleisure

Since reuniting just two months ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are hitting major relationship milestones at record speed. In addition to already meeting each other's children, J.Lo has moved across the country to be closer to Ben — and now, they're even starting to dress alike. During a romantic...
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Jennifer Lopez ‘likes’ throwback picture of a buff Ben Affleck

Well, you can’t accuse her of not keeping up with him online. Jennifer Lopez “liked” a Bennifer fan account’s photo of her on-again beau, Ben Affleck, on the set of the 2010 Boston-centric heist film “The Town,” which he directed and starred in. Though Lopez did not leave a comment...
Theater & DancePosted by
FootwearNews

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Dance Skills in a Tied-Up Flannel, Leggings & ‘Chicago’ Air Jordans

When you’re Jennifer Lopez, the grind never stops no matter where you are. The “On the Floor” singer turned a spare room into her rehearsal space with ease, taking to Instagram to show off the behind-the-scenes work that goes into her music video routines. Practicing her dance for the “Cambia El Paso” production, Lopez showed off her moves in a tied-up flannel, classic black leggings and protective Nike knee pads.
CelebritiesIn Style

Jennifer Lopez Says She's "Never Been Better"

You don't have to tell us this twice, but Jennifer Lopez is peaking — and she knows it. On Monday, during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe to promote her new single with Rauw Alejandroand, "Cambia el Paso," the singer and actress revealed that she's in a very positive place in her life.

Comments / 38

Community Policy