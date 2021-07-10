Cancel
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Peels Back Her 'Secret Layers,' Reveals What About Her Would Surprise Fans The Most

By OK! Staff
Ok Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom her confessional songs to her outrageous costumes, twerking and tongue-wagging Miley Cyrus is all about exploring — and exposing — her individuality. Now, with her new global campaign with Magnum ice cream — including a recent livestream concert in immersive 8-D, Miley In Layers — the multi-platinum singer-songwriter is encouraging fans to embrace the many layers that make them unique, pursue what brings them pleasure and proudly share it with the world.

Tennessee State
Miley Cyrus
