Miley Cyrus Peels Back Her 'Secret Layers,' Reveals What About Her Would Surprise Fans The Most

Forget BBQs: Miley Cyrus was posted up in Las Vegas on July 4 to perform at Resorts World's grand opening of Ayu Dayclub, and she did it in quite the ensemble. The custom Roberto Cavalli separates consisted of a leather scarf top embroidered with crystal stars and silver fangs along with an American flag miniskirt and thigh-high boots in black leather decorated with silver chains. The Cavalli team provided a sketch from designer Fausto Puglisi, who imagined the outfit prior to the event. The only additions to the look were chain-link bracelets and incredible diamond drop burst earrings. Though the material here was skin-baring, we can only guess how much it weighed with the addition of all the patriotic hardware.