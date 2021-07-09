Doing the Laundry
I was a newly minted freshman in high school when my parents decided I was now old enough to do my own laundry. I had watched my mom do it countless times, so when she asked me if I needed any instruction, I firmly told her “no.” Exuberantly embracing my new responsibility in life, I proceeded to take a large stack of my dark colored, brand new school clothes and wash them on my own. I poured in the liquid detergent, softener…and then bleach. I was so proud of myself, until I opened the washing machine to transfer the clothes into the dryer. To my complete horror, all my new school clothes were covered in bleach spots! Clearly, I had no idea how to properly wash laundry.www.newsmirror.net
Comments / 0