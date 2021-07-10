Cancel
Politics

Better Training Ahead

By Lisa Trigg Tribune-Star
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 5 days ago
Towering more than 40 feet above the Honey Creek Fire Department’s Station 91, a new training center has taken shape to help firefighters practice and improve their skills.

“To be able to train our members personally and have them here on site is a big advantage for us,” said Battalion Chief Josh Sittler on Wednesday during a media tour of the new facility.

Located on a former school bus parking lot across from Honey Creek Middle School, the project received funding of more than $300,000 from the Honey Creek Township Fire Protection Board.

Training is an ongoing need for firefighters and emergency medical services personnel, and the new building is flexible enough to host a variety of training scenarios.

“This world is ever changing so this allows for different training environment for our people and allows them to train more often in real environments,” Sittler said. “Our goal is to put more trained firefighters and EMS personnel on the streets.”

Honey Creek Fire has staff of full-time firefighters as well as volunteers, and frequently teams up with other area fire departments including Sugar Creek, Riley and Seelyville. The training center can be used by departments around the area and across the state, and has already hosted a couple of training events.

“We have apparatus that can be placed around the building. We can do hose deployments. We set our ladders up. We can do firefighter rescues. We can do civilian rescues,” Sittler said.

“We can also do live burns on the first two levels. What that allows us to do is set a fire on the first floor and have our guys come in from the second floor as if it is a basement fire. We don’t have fires every day, so to be able to have the opportunity for our guys to fight fire on a regular basis is an opportunity that is awesome to us,” Sittler said.

The training center is located in a high-traffic area just west of Carlisle Street. Many community members watched the progress of the project during the past two years, with some stopping by Station 91 to ask about the work in progress.

“The community can see that our guys are out here working every day, and they know their firefighters and EMS personnel are being trained to the best of their abilities,” he said. “When firefighters arrive to the scene, residents can know the firefighters will do their jobs correctly and efficiently.”

The training center is fenced for security.

A lot of site preparation went into the project, Sittler said, with a perimeter fence being installed for security.

A company from Texas was hired to put together the training center, which uses about 10 large shipping and storage containers stacked and modified to create a variety of internal scenarios.

One area has open wall studs that can be covered with drywall to train on busting through the wall in case firefighters get trapped in a room.

A forceable entry door has various difficulty levels for practice on breaching the door.

An outside maintenance ladder gives access to the roof, and allows firefighters to safely train wearing their gear and oxygen tanks as they climb about 30 feet. Larger commercial buildings and grain silos have those kinds of ladders, Sittler explained.

An anchor point on the roof also allows firefighters to practice rappelling and using ropes for rescue.

Sittler said work remains to be done on the building, and a maintenance plan is in process to make sure the facility has a long life.

After a year of social distancing and online training due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the firefighters are happy to once again train together in person.

“Our goal is to make sure our guys can efficiently know their part,” Sittler said. “They can pull off that hose line. They can get a water supply and they can put out that fire efficiently and quickly. And work together as a team to do search, ventilation and put the fire out.”

Probationary firefighter Gregory Slatton has been with the department full-time for six months after more than two years as a volunteer, and he said the training facility is a big benefit for the department.

“There’s a lot of stuff we don’t get to do on the daily, even for our chiefs who have been doing this for 20-plus years,” Slatton said. “It could be months in between certain things that we do. Nobody here does everything. It’s always good to sharpen your skills.”

Slatton said he had wanted to be a police officer after high school, but after volunteering for a short time at the fire department, he knew he wanted to be a firefighter.

“Every day I have the chance to help somebody I’ve never met. It could be the worst day of their life, and they rely on us to help them. I think that’s an important thing to have,” Slatton said.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

Tribune Star

Tribune Star

Terre Haute, IN
