Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Raymond James Stick to Their Hold Rating for Centerra Gold

investing.com
 6 days ago

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur reiterated a Hold rating on Centerra Gold on Friday, setting a price target of C$11, which is approximately 19.04% above the present share price of $7.37. MacArthur expects Centerra Gold to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the third quarter of 2021. The...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Kyrgyz Republic#Their Hold Rating#Hold#Macarthur#Tipranks Com#Centerra Gold Inc#Thompson Creek Mines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Rises By 282.0%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 282.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Businessinvesting.com

Helio Resource Corp (WINS)

Winshear Gold Corp WINS.V :* WINSHEAR APPOINTS NEW CFO* SAYS KRYSTA CHAPMAN APPOINTED CFO. Winshear Gold Corp WINS.V :* WINSHEAR GOLD CORP - SECURES FUNDING FOR LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST GOVERNMENT OF TANZANIA. July 24 (Reuters) - Winshear Gold Corp WINS.V :* WINSHEAR INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $1.32 MILLION. Industry. Metals...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Raymond James Downgrades Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Market Perform

Raymond James analyst Lucas Lee downgraded Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) from Outperform to Market Perform. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Zoetis Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Zoetis Inc. click here. Shares of Zoetis Inc. closed at $200.24 yesterday.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For PayPal Holdings

Within the last quarter, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for PayPal Holdings. The company has an average price target of $341.0 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $310.00.
Stocksinvesting.com

Needham Stick to Their Buy Rating for Mimecast Ltd.

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Ltd. on Wednesday, setting a price target of $75, which is approximately 36.17% above the present share price of $55.08. Henderson expects Mimecast Ltd . to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Matador Resources Company

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Company on Monday, setting a price target of $40, which is approximately 12.55% above the present share price of $35.54. Hanold expects Matador Resources Company to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the third quarter...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for PrairieSky Royalty

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty on Monday, setting a price target of C$16, which is approximately 10.60% above the present share price of $11.56. Davis expects PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) on Monday, setting a price target of $116, which is approximately 8.06% above the present share price of $107.35. Arfstrom expects Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCUUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fission Uranium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Whiting Petroleum Corporation

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Corporation on Monday, setting a price target of $55, which is approximately 1.03% above the present share price of $54.44. Hanold expects Whiting Petroleum Corporation to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.02 for the third quarter...
Economyinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for JetBlue Airways

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $20, which is approximately 26.22% above the present share price of $15.85. Oglenski expects JetBlue Airways to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.78 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Phillips 66 Common Stock

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Common Stock on Wednesday, setting a price target of $94, which is approximately 15.13% above the present share price of $81.65. J Schultz expects Phillips 66 Common Stock to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.49...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Discover Financial Services

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Monday, setting a price target of $135, which is approximately 7.78% above the present share price of $125.26. Arfstrom expects Discover Financial Services to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.04 for the third quarter...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $215.00

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.
Marketsinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for American International Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained a Hold rating on American International Group (NYSE:AIG) on Monday, setting a price target of $50, which is approximately 5.40% above the present share price of $47.44. Benguigui expects American International Group to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.45 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Repsol

Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado maintained a Buy rating on Repsol (OTC:REPYY) on Monday, setting a price target of EUR13.5, which is approximately 37.08% above the present share price of $11.6. Cuadrado expects Repsol to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Celanese Corp

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Michael Sison reiterated a Buy rating on Celanese (NYSE:CE) Corp on Monday, setting a price target of $183, which is approximately 18.70% above the present share price of $154.17. Sison expects Celanese Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Oppenheimer Stick to Their Buy Rating for Rexnord

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Buy rating on Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $58, which is approximately 9.54% above the present share price of $52.95. Blair expects Rexnord to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy