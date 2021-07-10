Raymond James Stick to Their Hold Rating for Centerra Gold

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.80.
