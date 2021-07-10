Raymond James Stick to Their Hold Rating for Centerra Gold

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.