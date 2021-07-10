Cancel
Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Josh Rand of Stone Sour / The L.I.F.E. Project

By Bringin' It Backwards
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
We had the pleasure of interviewing Josh Rand of The L.I.F.E. Project and Stone Sour over Zoom video!

The L.I.F.E. Project – the formidable musical partnership of Grammy nominated Stone Sour guitarist, Josh Rand and co-songwriter & vocalist Casandra Carson -have dropped their debut, self-titled EP today. The 5 track collection can be streamed in-full here with CD and Vinyl available exclusively through the bands webstore here and via Nuclear Blasts’ stores here.

In celebration of the release, the duo have also released a lyric video for their track “Purgatory” which can be streamed here and watched here

Purgatory” is the fourth single to be released from the EP and follows previous singles “A World On Fire“, “Ignite and the band’s debut release “The Nothingness” which was featured on several major playlists across streaming platforms including Rock Hard on Spotify, Breaking Metal on Apple Music, Break Through Rock on Amazon and Metal Radar on Deezer. “The Nothingness” was also included on SiriusXM Octane’s Test Drive the week it was released.

Nurturing the project from concept to execution, the instrumentation on ‘The L.I.F.E. Project EP’ was written, arranged, recorded and produced by Rand in his home studio and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Parkway Drive). Completing the collaborative effort with the addition of Carson, The L.I.F.E. Project presents an important milestone in an already decorated career for Rand, one that was punctuated with the addition of a one-of-a-kind vocal lead that understood how to compliment the music with her lyrical pen. The resulting introduction of The L.I.F.E. Project is a five-track EP that offers a complete presentation of a songwriter asserting his stride after more than two decades steeped in his craft. Building off the sonic stamp he established during his six albums, twenty-year tenure with Stone Sour, Rand’s current iteration holds true to his track record, without relying on it, all while penning a new chapter in his artistic anthology.

Stylistically, The L.I.F.E. Project is a fluid combination of classic metal sensibility and Rand’s penchant for pushing the boundaries of contemporary heavy. From the ethereal, cinematic soundscape of the piano-latent ballad in “Worthwhile,” to the sonic sledgehammer of “A World On Fire,” the broad spectrum resonates as especially impressive. Between Rand’s instrumental framework, accentuated by Carson’s ability to articulate poignant stanzas, The L.I.F.E. Project remains a passion project culminating in perfect collaboration.

ABOUT THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT

Arriving at the intersection of time and circumstance, multi-instrumentalist, veteran songwriter, and long-tenured guitarist of the Grammy-nominated rock outfit Stone Sour, Josh Rand, found himself at a proverbial fork in the road.

Rotating back to real world after an extensive two-year run on the road completing Stone Sour’s Hydrograd album cycle, Rand resumed his routine of immersing himself in his craft, songwriting with clear intent – breaking new ground and exploring new sounds. Shortly thereafter, a series of events would prompt Rand to make some significant professional decisions.

The pivot would find Rand continuing to push his creative pace as a songwriter, while devising a brand-new outlet that would feature his stylistic signature throughout. Accustomed to working with the kind of vocalist that is equally commanding and versatile, Rand knew he wanted to maintain a standard of a dynamic lead, while bringing something new to the space of hard rock and metal.

As chance would have it, just a few degrees of separation stood between Rand and vocalist Casandra Carson. The resulting introduction of The L.I.F.E. Project is a five-track EP that offers a complete presentation of a songwriter asserting his stride after more than two decades steeped in his craft. Building off the sonic stamp he established during his six albums, twenty-year tenure with Stone Sour, Rand’s current iteration holds true to his track record, without relying on it.

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

Josh Rand
MusicMusicRadar.com

Exclusive guitar playthrough: Josh Rand on The L.I.F.E Project's A World On Fire

The L.I.F.E Project sees a meeting of musical minds between Stone Sour's Josh Rand and Paralandra singer / guitarist Casandra Carson, with their self-titled E.P out 9 July. The dynamic of Josh's old school metal riff dynamics with Carson's powerful vocals make this a strong start for the new project and E.P closer A World On Fire is a highlight.
MusicKerrang

EP review: The L.I.F.E. Project – The L.I.F.E. Project

When Corey Taylor announced last year that Stone Sour were being put to bed for an ​‘indefinite’ period, there was only one way guitarist Josh Rand was gonna react. The habitually thoughtful musician is given to expressing himself in music rather than words. No surprise, then, this gifted multi-instrumentalist returned at once to the studio, taking not only his guitar but his bass and drumsticks. No surprise also that this five-track EP – the first fruits of his labour – lights up in a rousing swell of riffs, the launch pad for a stubborn, surging anthem aptly titled Ignite.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Shakey Graves, Shovels & Rope Prime Compilation Album, ‘Amerikinda: 20 Years of Dualtone’

Scott Robinson and Dan Herrington founded Dualtone Records in 2001 (Paul Roper later joined, working his way up from intern to CEO and Partner). The label, which boasts more than 300 record releases, four Grammy Award wins, and numerous Americana Music Association nods, has endured more than most—from erratic shifts in the music-making model to a devastating tornado and a global pandemic—and survived, blossoming to even greater excellence. With the upcoming 20th anniversary, the label has compiled together a commemorative set called Amerikinda: 20 Years of Dualtone, featuring its impressive roster of clients, including The Lumineers, Hayes Carll, and Gregory Alan Isakov.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: Roky Erickson’s Songs Get Elevated On A Belated, Heartfelt Follow-Up To 1999’s ‘Where The Pyramid Meets The Eye’

May The Circle Remain Unbroken:A Tribute to Roky Erickson. The music business needs more people like Bill Bentley. The long time industry veteran has been a tireless supporter for many fringe artists, none more so than Roky Erickson. Over the decades, Bentley has almost single-handedly raised the profile of this troubled but talented ex-13th Floor Elevators frontman through his crusading for the often hidden (at least from the mainstream) gifts.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Lauren Jenkins Rises From the Ash with Part One of Three-EP Set ‘Miles On Me’

After parting ways with Big Machine Records, in the wake of a devastating tornado that ripped through Nashville, just before a global pandemic swept in, Lauren Jenkins had a choice to make. Having made great strides in her music career, she felt paralyzed by the rug of confidence and financial support that was ripped out from under her. But Jenkins had been working at her artistry since she was 15 years old, and luckily she had no plans of quitting.
CelebritiesPosted by
AL.com

Former Skid Row singer dead at age 55

Singer Johnny Solinger, formerly of hard-rock band Skid Row, has died of liver failure. He was 55. Solinger was with Skid Row from around 1999 to 2015. The New Jersey founded band brought him aboard after parting ways with the larger than life frontman Sebastian Bach, with whom Skid Row rose to fame with in the late ’80s with melodic yet heavy songs like “18 and Life” and “Youth Gone Wild.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What was Jeff LaBar’s cause of death?

JEFF LaBar, guitarist with glam rock band Cinderella, has died at the age of 58. The sad news was confirmed by his son Sebastian in an Instagram message. LaBar was the guitarist with Cinderella and played on all four of their albums before the band broke up in 2017. He...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

Shania Twain has an incredible sense of style and never disappoints when it comes to her performance outfits. And the Canadian country singer took her fans on a trip down memory lane this week after sharing footage from her iconic music video for her song, I Ain't No Quitter. The...
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Faded” by Alan Walker

“I was around 16 or 17 when I put out ‘Fade’ and it started to get huge, global recognition, at least on the internet,” Alan Walker tells. American Songwriter. It was 2014—the English-Norwegian producer and DJ was still finding his voice. Raised alongside the dynamic and ever-evolving culture of the internet, once he started figuring out how to make music, YouTube quickly became the dominant platform… and it raised him all the way to stardom.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Ted King Opens Up About Joining THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

Daytime vet Ted King is making his debut on a CBS soap for the first time when he joins the cast of THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL on Friday, July 30, in the role of Jack Finnegan. Up to this point, the actor only had ABC soaps on his resume, playing Danny on LOVING and THE CITY, Luis and Lorenzo on GENERAL HOSPITAL, and Tomas on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. And it turns out daytime came calling at just the right time!
Rock Musictheyoungfolks.com

Buckcherry Interview: Josh Todd on the new record and twenty years of Buckcherry

Hard-rockers Buckcherry formed in 1995 in California, originally under the name Sparrow. By 1999, the band had become Buckcherry and had released its first full-length record which boasted such hits as “Lit Up” and “For the Movies.” In 2006, the band released its third album, 15, to enormous commercial success, with such popular hits as “Sorry” and “Crazy Bitch.” Recently, the band released its ninth studio album, Hellbound, and is once again on tour to support the record’s release. Read on for our interview with Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd, where we take a deep dive into the new record, songwriting, and Buckcherry’s 20-year career.
MusicAmadhia

In the Stone

FIRE RECORDS (UK) RVG – Feral / Yellow vinyl or CD vinyl Melbourne’s RVG return with their highly anticipated second album, Feral. RVG perform the tricky alchemy of combining rock’s urgency, punk’s anarchy, and pop’s empathy to create a record that feels vital. ILM x BC - ONLINE GLOBAL MARKET.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Matthew Fowler Reveals the Cost of Chasing his Career on “Been A Lover”

Matthew Fowler, a Florida-based singer/songwriter, is slowly releasing a time capsule of memories. His upcoming album, The Grief We Gave Our Mother, carries self-defining moments of the past that will give listeners a tinge of déjà vu. Each track is beautifully relatable and, occasionally, heartbreakingly familiar. This record is also forward-looking as Fowler acknowledges that there are still more memories to be made.

