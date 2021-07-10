“Ever Wonder What It Is Like to Live at a Lighthouse?”
“Ever Wonder What It Is Like to Live at a Lighthouse?” Bring your lawn chair and join us for a free mini lecture at the Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse. What was it like to live at 'the edge of the world'? Docent Mary Korpi will look into the life of the only lady lighthouse keeper to serve at Horton Point in Southold. Stella Maria Prince Terry lived at the lighthouse from 1870 through 1904, more than half of her life, and yet she was the official keeper for a mere 16 months. Rain date, July 11, 2021 at 2:00pm.events.longisland.com
