Rose grad recovered from Surfside condo site

Submitted photoTeam player: Luis Pettengill, as a Rose-Hulman student. He graduated in 2007.

When Dan Hopkins learned that one of his former tennis players, Luis Pettengill, had been recovered from the rubble of the Surfside, Fla. condominium collapse, it hit hard.

Pettengill, a 2007 Rose-Hulman civil engineering graduate, had played on Hopkins’ tennis team at Rose-Hulman, where Hopkins served as coach for 31 years. “What a wonderful kid ... and a good student,” Hopkins recalled.

On Thursday, rescuers recovered the bodies of Pettengill; his wife, Sophia López Moreira, the sister of Paraguay’s first lady Silvana Abdo; and the couple’s youngest child. Two other children remain missing as well as the family’s nanny, Lady Luna, the Associated Press reported.

While Hopkins hasn’t had any contact with Pettengill in recent years, he remembers him well. He posted a picture on social media of Pettengill holding a tennis racket and wearing a Rose-Hulman tennis tee-shirt. “He’s got the sparkle in his eyes ... He was a good looking kid.”

Originally, Pettengill played soccer at Rose. In 2006, Pettengill’s junior year, the Paraguay native played 17 matches for the Rose-Hulman tennis team, including the conference tournament. He played at No. 3 doubles with Kyle Erickson.

“Everybody loved him. He always had a little something funny to add to everything,” Hopkins said. “I know he loved playing on the team.”

The students he’s coached at Rose-Hulman through the years are “kind of a close-knit group,” he said. When he learned about the tragedy, he felt, “I’ve lost one of my kids.”

Hopkins retired from coaching at Rose two years ago.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology released the following statement Friday:

“Early this morning rescuers reported recovering the body of 2007 civil engineering alumnus Luis Pettengill along with his wife, Sophia López Moreira, and the youngest of their three children from the site of the June 24 collapse of a condominium in Surfside, Florida.

“Members of our campus and alumni communities, especially those who knew Luis from his days on campus, are extremely saddened to learn this morning’s reports confirming his death, along with members of his family,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “We extend our sympathies to the family and others who were touched by Luis’s spirit and friendship.”

As a Rose-Hulman student, Pettengill earned a minor in economics, was member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers and played on the varsity soccer and tennis teams. He earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association Academic All-America team honors in 2006 and 2004.

According to AP, rescue workers are now focused on finding remains instead of survivors in the rubble of the condominium collapse; they have vowed to keep up their search for victims until they cleared all the debris at the site.

As of Friday, the death toll from the June 24 condominium collapse climbed to 78, with 62 people still missing, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stated, according to media reports.

