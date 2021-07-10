ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst clarifies Damian Lillard comment

On this episode of the Blazer’s Edge podcast, host Danny Marang is answering your mail bag questions! The discussion for the darkest timeline is upon us: should the Portland Trail Blazers explore Damian Lillard centered trades? Will he finish his career in Portland? Are the Blazers getting value out of Jusuf Nurkic? Are there red flags for players who might look to come to Portland with how the front office has appeared to mishandle things the last few months? Would the Blazers still be a playoff team if they moved on from Dame and completed a soft reset? That and more on this week’s episode!