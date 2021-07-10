Cancel
ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst clarifies Damian Lillard comment

By Larry Brown
ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst issued a clarification on Twitter Friday for a comment he made on TV earlier in the day regarding Damian Lillard. Windhorst appeared on “SportsCenter” Friday and talked about Lillard’s status. Windhorst published an article a day earlier regarding Lillard’s future with the Portland Trail Blazers. Rather than publicly saying he had no interest in leaving Portland, Lillard said Thursday that he will keep his conversations between him and the team.

