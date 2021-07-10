Cancel
Visual Art

The Heckscher Museum Celebrates 100: Anniversary Event

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplore the exhibition The Heckscher Museum Celebrates 100 and listen to live music in the galleries by Laurie Anne Creus, Sammy Nino, Lucy Opaso, and Rae Cerulean from 12 – 3:30 pm. Docents will be on hand to answer questions and bring the artwork to life. Enjoy a hands-on art project for kids and take home an artfully designed 100th Anniversary cookie!

