Kevin Feige Explains Why Black Widow Takes Place Between Civil War and Infinity War
Marvel Studios President and producer Kevin Feige explains why Black Widow takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War — and why Marvel envisioned the midquel as an epilogue to the Infinity Saga. Spoilers for Black Widow. Set in 2016, seven years before Natasha's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's Black Widow follows a fugitive Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on the run for violating the Sokovia Accords and assaulting Wakandan king T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Civil War. Ending Black Widow is a mini prequel to Infinity War, where a now blonde Natasha is a member of the Secret Avengers with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).comicbook.com
Comments / 1