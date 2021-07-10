Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kevin Feige Explains Why Black Widow Takes Place Between Civil War and Infinity War

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios President and producer Kevin Feige explains why Black Widow takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War — and why Marvel envisioned the midquel as an epilogue to the Infinity Saga. Spoilers for Black Widow. Set in 2016, seven years before Natasha's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's Black Widow follows a fugitive Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on the run for violating the Sokovia Accords and assaulting Wakandan king T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Civil War. Ending Black Widow is a mini prequel to Infinity War, where a now blonde Natasha is a member of the Secret Avengers with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infinity War#Civil War#Entertainment Weekly#Avengers#Disney Premier Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Young Natasha is Played by a Famous Action Star's Daughter

Potential spoilers for Black Widow follow! Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, you may have noticed a familiar face at the start of Marvel's Black Widow but been unable to place her. Though the movie as a whole is a prequel, at the start of Marvel Studios new film the clock gets turned back even further to a time when Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova were just children and living in America under deep cover. Playing the part of young Natasha? Actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth made his Loki debut in the best way possible – and viewers might’ve missed it

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has made his Loki cameo in the best way possible.The Disney Plus series stars Tom Hiddleston as a “variant” of the titular villain, who evaded death by travelling through time during a scene in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.Spoilers follow: you have been warned!In the penultimate episode of the series, which was released last week, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) find themselves trapped in the Void, a world where all pruned variants converge.The world is populated by several characters, including Throg – a frog variant of Loki’s brother, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
Behind Viral Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Actress Look alike takes over TikTok!

A lady is going viral on TikTok because of her uncanny resemblance to Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson. Just final week, a consumer blew up on TikTok after followers realized she appeared scarily like Jennifer Aniston. Lisa Tranel saved getting feedback saying that she was Jennifer’s look-alike, so she uploaded a video the place she lip-synced to one of many actress’ strains from the hit comedy Friends.
MoviesThrillist

When Does 'Black Widow' Take Place in the MCU Timeline?

You're gonna need a team of TVA agents to unravel this time knot. This article contains spoilers for Black Widow, the 24th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fast and Furious series isn't the only mega-successful cinematic universe with a jumbled sequence of events that takes significant effort to parse with every new installment. In its very belated bid to give fans the first female member of the Avengers her own standalone film—something fans were clamoring for back in 2012, but less so in 2021—Marvel Studios has at last released Black Widow, a Soviet-flavored spy adventure that calls Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) back to her roots in her quest to take down the Red Room, the espionage training facility that created her. More functionally, the movie introduces Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who will presumably take over the Black Widow persona going forward.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Black Widow corrects a major Avengers: Endgame error

Avengers: Endgame got a lot right for Marvel fans, but there was one element that rankled with a lot of dedicated MCU watchers. Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark got the send-off he deserved as, after he sacrificed his life to defeat Thanos once and for all, the closing moments of Endgame focused on his funeral where everybody – even Harley Keener – was in attendance to mark his tragic passing.
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Discusses Potential Avengers-Style Event On Disney Plus

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige discussed the potential of having an Avengers-style event on Disney Plus. After Marvel Studios concluded Phase 3 in 2019 following the release of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Phase 4 had its sights on ambitious expansion. With the launch of Disney Plus, Marvel Studios took the opportunity to develop new original television shows centered on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and currently Loki have hit the streaming service, and fans have been eating it all up.
MoviesComicBook

Deadpool Joins MCU in Free Guy Trailer Breakdown With Thor's Korg

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has just made his first official appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- in the most unexpected place possible. Ryan Reynolds suits up as Deadpool to promote his new movie Free Guy alongside his co-star (and Thor: Love and Thunder director) Taika Waititi, who reprises his own MCU role as Korg from Thor: Ragnarok. While this is, ostensibly, a meta-layered promotional ad for Reynolds and Waititi's new film, it's also a milestone in Marvel history, as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool officially makes the transition from 20th Century Fox's old X-Men movie franchise into Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige Says He’s Excited To Work With Scarlett Johansson Again After Black Widow

Going into Black Widow, Marvel fans can’t help but wonder if this really is the final outing for Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. It hasn’t really been marketed this way, but the prequel movie has been talked about as providing closure for the heroine’s death in Avengers: Endgame, and not as something that will reverse her controversial fate. Whether she returns on screen or not, though, Kevin Feige has teased there is something in the works, as he’s revealed he’s “excited” to work with Johansson again in future.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Kevin Feige Breaks Down the MCU's Phase 4 So Far: WandaVision, Falcon, Loki, and Black Widow

In 2018, in the lead-up to the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Rotten Tomatoes sat down for an extended interview with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, in which he gave us a complete oral history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first three phases. This week, as Marvel gets ready to release its first film into theaters in more than two years – the last being the Phase Three-capping Spider-Man: Far From Home – Feige again sat down with us for an exclusive extended chat, this time to reflect on the end of the Infinity Saga, the studio’s move into streaming limited series, and to preview some of the most anticipated titles coming up in a jam-packed Phase Four, from Chloé Zhao’s Eternals to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MoviesElite Daily

This Subtle Black Widow Easter Egg Just Made Infinity War Much More Emotional

After more than a decade, longtime Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finally has her own movie. The timing of this prequel adventure is bittersweet, since Marvel fans are already well-aware that Nat eventually dies in Avengers: Endgame. But Black Widow also introduces plenty of exciting new characters, and one of them has technically been part of the MCU since Infinity War... even though fans didn’t realize it until now.
MoviesGizmodo

Black Widow Has Kevin Feige Hyped for the Future of the MCU

Producer and President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige and director Cate Shortland, are hyped for Black Widow, which occurs between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. To get the full scope of the film, read Germain Lussier’s review. At the Black Widow premiere fan event in Los Angeles,...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Kevin Feige

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Trailer Pulls Heartstrings With Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as T’Challa. The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ What If…? dropped on Thursday and hit some fans harder than they were expecting. The upcoming Disney+ series, like the popular line of comics before…. Kevin Feige and ‘Black Widow’ Team...
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Fans Finally Realizing Where Natasha Got Her Avengers: Infinity War Look From

Black Widow fans are heartbroken realizing how the movie sets up Natasha Romanoff’s Avengers: Infinity War look. Yelena Bulova is a major character in the film, and her vest is a bit of a running gag. It’s the first piece of clothing she buys, and Nat ends up with it by the end of the movie. However, some Black Widow fans are realizing that the vest is the same one the hero was wearing on that ill-fated mission to stop Thanos. The blonde hair and new accessory debut at the end of the movie when she goes off to reunite the Avengers. It’s all very emotional because the viewers realize that things are going to get darker here for a while. Infinity War will see half the world wiped out from Thanos, and then Endgame is the mission that Nat won’t make it back from. It’s pretty freaking sad when you think about it. Check out some of the responses here.
MoviesIGN

Kevin Feige Pushed Black Widow to Be "More Truthful, More Visceral" In Its Action

Kevin Feige pushed for Black Widow's action to be "more truthful" and "more visceral," according to the movie's director. This news comes by way of Variety, who spoke to Black Widow director, Cate Shortland, about the movie and especially the action contained within. She said as soon as Feige saw what she was doing with Black Widow, he pushed her to go even further.

Comments / 1

Community Policy