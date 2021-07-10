Cancel
Butler County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Platte, Saunders by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Colfax; Dodge; Platte; Saunders The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Southeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Dodge County in east central Nebraska Central Butler County in east central Nebraska Northwestern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until midnight CDT. * At 1055 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Snyder to 5 miles south of Columbus, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Dodge and Snyder around 1100 PM CDT. David City and Scribner around 1110 PM CDT. Schuyler and Hooper around 1115 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Nickerson, Uehling, North Bend, Prague, Cedar Bluffs and Fremont. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...65MPH

alerts.weather.gov

