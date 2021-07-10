Severe Weather Statement issued for Ringgold by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ringgold THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RINGGOLD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning is moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Iowa.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0