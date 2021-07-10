Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Roosevelt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 945 PM MST. * At 857 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 21 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 14 miles west of Hilltop to 10 miles north of Cutter, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Roosevelt, Miami, Cutter, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Roosevelt Dam, Claypool, Top-Of-The-World, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates. * This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 236 and 275. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 263. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 161 and 170. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

