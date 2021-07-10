Flood Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham The National Weather Service in Norton has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut Southern Tolland County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Windham County in northern Connecticut * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 347 AM EDT, Gauge reports indicated continued flooding along the Hockanum and Willimantic Rivers due to heavy rainfall from Elsa and evening thunderstorms. These rivers are expected to recede this morning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Manchester, East Hartford, Glastonbury, Vernon, Wethersfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Windham, Rocky Hill, Willimantic, Coventry, Hebron, Marlborough, Columbia, Bolton and Andover.