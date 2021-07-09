Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why corporations pay millions for executive mediocrity

By Jim Hightower
Arizona Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people believe the American economy is being rigged by and for bankers, CEOs and other super-rich elites, because… well, because it is!. With their hired armies of lawmakers, lobbyists, lawyers and the like, they fix the economic rules so even-more of society’s money and power flows uphill to them. Take corporate CEOs. While 2020 was somewhere between a downer and devastating for most people, the CEO class made out like bandits, with each of the three top paid corporate honchos pocketing as much as a billion dollars in personal pay!

azdailysun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Pay#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Why Your Corporate Board Needs A CHRO Member — Now

Naveen is the EVP, Chief People Officer at Medidata Solutions, leading all aspects of human resources including workplace solutions globally. As more of us go back to our offices, many are talking about what has changed in the last year. It’s worth it to step back and think about change from a macro view — and from the seat of a CHRO, where I sit, everything changed.
BusinessCNN

Corporate America is used to making money. But not like this

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — It's been quite some time since Corporate America saw numbers this good. What's happening: Earnings season kicks off in earnest on Tuesday, and...
Presidential Electionmichiganchronicle.com

Comcast Corporation Names Broderick D. Johnson Executive VP, Public Policy and Executive VP, Digital Equity

Comcast Corporation announced today that Broderick D. Johnson will join the company as Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Executive Vice President, Digital Equity. Mr. Johnson will oversee the company’s Public Policy team in Washington, DC, and will take overall responsibility for Comcast’s leading role in the digital equity space. He will report to Tom Reid, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. Mr. Johnson will succeed Rebecca Arbogast leading the Public Policy team and will work in concert with Mitch Rose, Executive Vice President, Federal Government Affairs who oversees the company’s legislative and regulatory teams.
Businessaithority.com

Taboola Adds Gilad Shany, Chief Executive Officer At ION Acquisition Corporation, To Its Board Of Directors

Taboola a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, announced the appointment of investment industry veteran Gilad Shany to its board of directors. Gilad currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at ION Acquisition Corporation, a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) that has raised US $258,750,000 in its initial public offering, and Managing Partner and co-founder of ION Crossover Partners (ICP). ION is a leading Israeli based investment management firm with over $3bn of AUM across private and public markets, and a fundamental research focus on Israeli technology companies.
Personal Financemadison

Make corporations pay their taxes -- David Schendlinger

I read that many countries, including ours, are wrestling with the question of how to get multinational corporations to pay their taxes. Here’s a modest proposal to solve this problem: Because the Supreme Court has declared that corporations are people, let them pay taxes the way the rest of us do. Make them declare all income earned worldwide and pay taxes on all of it, with a credit for taxes paid to other countries.
EconomyBloomberg

Corporate Climate Efforts Lack Impact, Say Former Sustainability Executives

Tariq Fancy’s growing sense of unease and frustration with sustainable investing culminated on a private jet. The irony wasn’t lost on Fancy, BlackRock Inc.’s former chief investment officer for sustainable investing. He was traveling in Europe in March 2019 when he had a heated exchange with a sales colleague. Fancy and his team had just presented the money manager’s latest low-carbon funds to prospective clients, when one asked what impact those funds had on actually cutting emissions. Battling his own growing doubts on whether they had any effect, Fancy said that if enough of the funds were sold, it would create price signals that would eventually boost costs for high-carbon emitters. That would then prompt those companies to take action on cutting their carbon footprints, he said.
EconomyForbes

Why Agile Transformations Fail In The Corporate Environment

Head of Technology Transformation & Change at BUPA UK, overseeing the technology change function across Bupa Global & U.K. When the Covid-19 pandemic paralyzed the world, the corporate world was baffled by the extraordinary degree of uncertainty, complex economic consequences and ever-changing customer expectations. These circumstances pushed most organizations into survival mode and forced them to increase their digital touchpoints to stay connected with their customers. With speed to market being key, organizations needed the fastest and shortest way of delivering products and services to their customers. It pushed the corporate world to transform their business into adopting Agile and Lean principles.
Career Development & AdviceAdWeek

How Adweek Executive Mentees are Paying it Forward

After a rewarding experience in the Adweek Executive Mentorship Program, six graduates wanted to take the lessons they learned and create a new initiative to empower the next generation of marketers. The result was Adweek Rising, an extension of the Adweek Executive Mentorship Program designed for professionals with under 10 years of experience.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Nikola Shareholders Reject Executive Pay Proposal

BERKELEY, California (Reuters) - Shareholders of Nikola Corp have voted against a proposal to approve compensation paid to its "named executive officers," including $159.2 million to founder and former executive chairman Trevor R. Milton, the electric truck maker said on Tuesday. The decision, although non-binding, illustrates shareholders' discontent about Nikola,...
BusinessNew York Post

Jeff Bezos retires with 739,489 times the median American’s wealth

When Jeff Bezos steps down Monday as Amazon’s CEO at age 57, he will carry with him an estimated $197 billion — a staggering fortune that is 739,489 times the median net worth of an American at age 65. That median net worth is $266,400, Business Insider reported, citing data...
Economymadison

Jerry Hanson: Tax wealthy, corporations to pay for infrastructure

The $600 billion spending for infrastructure is not nearly enough to meet all of the deteriorating roads, bridges, ports and rail structures in our nation. Even more troubling is the proposed means to pay the costs of rebuilding our nation. More money is allocated to the IRS to target wealthy individuals and corporations who evade taxes. This will cover only a small portion of the infrastructure bill.
Food & Drinksbloomberglaw.com

Kraft Will Pay $16 Million, Change Label on Maxwell House Coffee

Kraft Heinz Foods Co. got final approval from a federal court in Florida of a $16 million settlement that resolves a nationwide class action claiming Maxwell House and Yuban ground coffee containers overstate how many cups they will produce. Kimberly E. Ferron sued in 2020, claiming. Kraft. deceptively and unlawfully...
Businessfroggyweb.com

Analysis-Return to the U.S. office? Ask the CEO

(Reuters) – Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook wants his employees back in the office sooner than many of his peers. Citigroup Inc CEO Jane Fraser is bucking a trend on Wall Street by giving her employees more flexibility in returning than her major rivals. The questions of if, when and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy