Why corporations pay millions for executive mediocrity
Most people believe the American economy is being rigged by and for bankers, CEOs and other super-rich elites, because… well, because it is!. With their hired armies of lawmakers, lobbyists, lawyers and the like, they fix the economic rules so even-more of society’s money and power flows uphill to them. Take corporate CEOs. While 2020 was somewhere between a downer and devastating for most people, the CEO class made out like bandits, with each of the three top paid corporate honchos pocketing as much as a billion dollars in personal pay!azdailysun.com
