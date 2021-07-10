Scientists observe a new type of topological defect in chiral magnets for the first time

Higher order topological insulators are a new class of topological insulators in dimensions $\rm d>1$. These higher-order topological insulators possess $\rm (d - 1)$-dimensional boundaries that, unlike those of conventional topological insulators, do not conduct via gapless states but instead are themselves topological insulators. Precisely, an $\rm n^{\rm th}$-order topological insulator in $\rm m$ dimensions hosts $\rm d_{c} = (m - n)$-dimensional boundary modes $\rm (n \leq m)$. For instance, a three-dimensional second (third) order topological insulator hosts gapless modes on the hinges (corners), characterized by $\rm d_{c} = 1 (0)$. Similarly, a second order topological insulator in two dimensions only has gapless corner states ($\rm d_{c} = 0$) localized at the boundary. These higher order phases are protected by various crystalline symmetries. Moreover, in presence of proximity induced superconductivity and appropriate symmetry breaking perturbations, the above mentioned bulk-boundary correspondence can be extended to higher order topological superconductors hosting Majorana hinge or corner modes. Such higher-order systems constitute a distinctive new family of topological phases of matter which has been experimentally observed in acoustic systems, multilayer $\rm WTe_{2}$ and $\rm Bi_{4}Br_{4}$ chains. In this general article, the basic phenomenology of higher order topological insulators and higher order topological superconductors are presented along with some of their experimental realization.
