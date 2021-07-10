Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Scientists observe a new type of topological defect in chiral magnets for the first time

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Topological defects" are formed when the symmetry of a magnetic material is disrupted. Domain walls (DWs) are a type of topological defect that separates regions of different magnetic orientations. A widely studied phenomenon, the manipulation of these defects has potential applications in high-performance memory storage devices, energy processing devices, and quantum computing.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isamu Akasaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Anisotropy#Topological#Topology#Nagoya University#Nature Communications#Ltem#Japan Nagoya University#Japanese#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Recently Discovered Letter Written by Albert Einstein Discusses Link Between Physics and Biology – Seven Decades Before Evidence Emerges

Previously Unknown Letter Reveals Einstein’s Thinking on Bees, Birds and Physics. The 1949 letter by the physicist and Nobel laureate discusses bees, birds, and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses. It’s a position still being realized within physics to this day, with a growing body of...
SciencePhys.org

Scientists obtain magnetic nanopowder for 6G technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Newly-Discovered 'Borg' DNA Is Unlike Anything Scientists Have Ever Seen

Scientists have discovered DNA sequences in wetland soil that are unlike anything ever found and which could have “important and unanticipated climate implications,” according to a new preprint study co-authored by a Nobel Prize Laureate, among other genomics researchers. The authors of the new paper, which has not yet been...
PhysicsEurekAlert

Electrons in quantum liquid gain energy from laser pulses

The absorption of energy from laser light by free electrons in a liquid has been demonstrated for the first time. Until now, this process was observed only in the gas phase. The findings, led by Graz University of Technology, open new doors for ultra-fast electron microscopy. The investigation and development...
ComputersHarvard Health

Harvard-led physicists take big step in race to quantum computing

A team of physicists from the Harvard-MIT Center for Ultracold Atoms and other universities has developed a special type of quantum computer known as a programmable quantum simulator capable of operating with 256 quantum bits, or “qubits.”. The system marks a major step toward building large-scale quantum machines that could...
SciencePhys.org

Scientists advance the understanding of potential topological quantum bits

Quantum computers promise great advances in many fields—from cryptography to the simulation of protein folding. Yet, which physical system works best to build the underlying quantum bits is still an open question. Unlike regular bits in your computer, these so-called qubits cannot only take the values 0 and 1, but also mixtures of the two. While this potentially makes them very useful, they also become very unstable.
PhysicsAPS physics

Mapping the phase diagram of the quantum anomalous Hall and topological Hall effects in a dual-gated magnetic topological insulator heterostructure

We use magnetotransport in dual-gated magnetic topological insulator heterostructures to map out a phase diagram of the topological Hall and quantum anomalous Hall effects as a function of the chemical potential (primarily determined by the back gate voltage) and the asymmetric potential (primarily determined by the top gate voltage). A theoretical model that includes both surface states and valence band quantum well states allows the evaluation of the variation of the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction and carrier density with gate voltages. The qualitative agreement between experiment and theory provides strong evidence for the existence of a topological Hall effect in the system studied, opening up a route for understanding and manipulating chiral magnetic spin textures in real space.
PhysicsPhys.org

Approaching the Heisenberg limit

A football is not a quantum particle. There are crucial differences between the things we know from everyday life and tiny quantum objects. Quantum phenomena are usually very fragile. To study them, one normally uses only a small number of particles, well shielded from the environment, at the lowest possible temperatures.
ChemistryEurekAlert

First study of nickelate's magnetism finds a strong kinship with cuprate superconductors

Ever since the 1986 discovery that copper oxide materials, or cuprates, could carry electrical current with no loss at unexpectedly high temperatures, scientists have been looking for other unconventional superconductors that could operate even closer to room temperature. This would allow for a host of everyday applications that could transform society by making energy transmission more efficient, for instance.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Higher Order Topological Systems: A New Paradigm

Higher order topological insulators are a new class of topological insulators in dimensions $\rm d>1$. These higher-order topological insulators possess $\rm (d - 1)$-dimensional boundaries that, unlike those of conventional topological insulators, do not conduct via gapless states but instead are themselves topological insulators. Precisely, an $\rm n^{\rm th}$-order topological insulator in $\rm m$ dimensions hosts $\rm d_{c} = (m - n)$-dimensional boundary modes $\rm (n \leq m)$. For instance, a three-dimensional second (third) order topological insulator hosts gapless modes on the hinges (corners), characterized by $\rm d_{c} = 1 (0)$. Similarly, a second order topological insulator in two dimensions only has gapless corner states ($\rm d_{c} = 0$) localized at the boundary. These higher order phases are protected by various crystalline symmetries. Moreover, in presence of proximity induced superconductivity and appropriate symmetry breaking perturbations, the above mentioned bulk-boundary correspondence can be extended to higher order topological superconductors hosting Majorana hinge or corner modes. Such higher-order systems constitute a distinctive new family of topological phases of matter which has been experimentally observed in acoustic systems, multilayer $\rm WTe_{2}$ and $\rm Bi_{4}Br_{4}$ chains. In this general article, the basic phenomenology of higher order topological insulators and higher order topological superconductors are presented along with some of their experimental realization.
Astronomytecheblog.com

MIT Physicists Observe Stephen Hawking’s Black Hole Theorem for the First Time

Stephen Hawking’s black hole theorem states that the area of a black hole’s event horizon should never shrink, thus reinforcing a series of fundamental insights about its mechanics. MIT physicists have confirmed this theorem for the first time using observations of gravitational waves. To observe this, the team took a closer look at GW150914, the first gravitational wave signal detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO), in 2015. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Were Scientists Wrong About the Planet Mercury? Its Big Iron Core May Be Due to Magnetism!

New research from the University of Maryland shows that proximity to the sun’s magnetic field determines a planet’s interior composition. A new study disputes the prevailing hypothesis on why Mercury has a big core relative to its mantle (the layer between a planet’s core and crust). For decades, scientists argued that hit-and-run collisions with other bodies during the formation of our solar system blew away much of Mercury’s rocky mantle and left the big, dense, metal core inside. But new research reveals that collisions are not to blame—the sun’s magnetism is.
Sciencearxiv.org

Chiral conformal field theory for topological states and the anyon eigenbasis on the torus

Model wave functions constructed from (1+1)D conformal field theory (CFT) have played a vital role in studying chiral topologically ordered systems. There usually exist multiple degenerate ground states when such states are placed on the torus. The common practice for dealing with this degeneracy within the CFT framework is to take a full correlator on the torus, which includes both holomorphic and antiholomorphic sectors, and decompose it into several conformal blocks. In this paper, we propose a pure chiral approach for the torus wave function construction. By utilizing the operator formalism, the wave functions are written as chiral correlators of holormorphic fields restricted to each individual topological sector. This method is not only conceptually much simpler, but also automatically provides us the anyon eigenbasis of the degenerate ground states (also known as the "minimally entangled states"). As concrete examples, we construct the full set of degenerate ground states for SO($n$)$_1$ and SU($n$)$_1$ chiral spin liquids on the torus, the former of which provide a complete wave function realization of Kitaev's sixteenfold way of anyon theories. We further characterize their topological orders by analytically computing the associated modular $S$ and $T$ matrices.
Sciencearxiv.org

Controllable inter-skyrmion attractions and resulting skyrmion-lattice structures in two-dimensional chiral magnets with in-plane anisotropy

We study inter-skyrmion interactions and stable spin configurations in a 2D chiral magnet with in-plane anisotropies of a tilted magnetic field and the magneto-crystalline anisotropy on a (011) thin film. We find that in both cases a small deformation of a skyrmion shape makes the inter-skyrmion interaction anisotropic, and that the skyrmions are weakly bounded along a certain direction due to an emergent attractive interaction. Furthermore, when the magneto-crystalline anisotropy is comparable to the Zeeman energy, skyrmions embedded in a uniform magnetization are tightly bound by creating a magnetic domain between them. The formation of the magnetic domain, and thus the strength of the inter-skyrmion interaction, can be controlled by the direction of an external magnetic field. The anisotropic interaction also affects the skyrmion alignment in the skyrmion crystal (SkX) phase. By employing the Monte Carlo simulation and the micromagnetic simulation, we obtain an elongated triangular lattice structure in the SkX phase. In particular, in the presence of a strong magneto-crystalline anisotropy, magnetic domains appear in the background of the lattice structure, and bimerons aligned on the domain walls form an elongated triangular lattice. We also find a parameter region that the SkX phase is stabilized due to the inter-skyrmion attraction.
Sciencearxiv.org

A model for the interaction of dislocations with planar defects based on Allen-Cahn type microstructure evolution coupled to strain gradient elasticity

In classical elasticity theory the stress-field of a dislocation is characterized by a $1/r$-type singularity. When such a dislocation is considered together with an Allen-Cahn-type phase-field description for microstructure evolution this leads to singular driving forces for the order parameter, resulting in non-physical (and discretization-dependent) predictions for the interaction between dislocations and phase-, twin- or grain-boundaries. We introduce a framework based on first strain gradient elasticity to regularize the dislocation core. It is shown that the use of strain energy density that is quadratic in the gradient of elastic deformation results in non-singular stresses but may result in singular driving forces, whereas a strain energy, which is quadratic in the gradient of the full deformation tensor, regularizes both stresses and driving forces for the order parameter and is therefore a suitable choice. The applicability of the framework is demonstrated using a comprehensive example.
Physicsarxiv.org

Magnetism of Fullerene C60 Compared with Graphene Molecule by DFT Calculation, Laboratory Experiment and Astronomical Observation

Magnetism of fullerene C60 was studied by three methods of the density functional theory (DFT) calculation, laboratory experiment and astronomical observation. DFT revealed that the most stable spin state was non-magnetic one of Sz=0/2. This is contrary to our recent study on void induced graphene molecules of C23 and C53 to be magnetic one of Sz=2/2. Two graphene molecules combined model suggested that two up-spin at every carbon pentagon ring may cancel each other to bring Sz=0/2. Similar cancelation may occur on C60. Molecular vibrational infrared spectrum of C60 show four major bands, which coincide with gas-phase laboratory experiment, also with astronomically observed one of carbon rich planetary nebula Tc1 and Lin49. However, there remain many unidentified bands on astronomical one. We supposed multiple voids on graphene sheet, which may create both C60 and complex graphene molecules. It was revealed that spectrum of two voids induced graphene molecule coincident well with major astronomical bands. Simple sum of C60 and graphene molecules could successfully reproduce astronomical bands in detail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy