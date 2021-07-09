Dillon County Technology Student Receives Award For Success In Automotive Studies
CHRISTIAN BRITT, a Latta High School student enrolled at the Dillon County Technology Center Automotive Department, has been awarded a 180-piece set of tools and tool box from AutoZone in Dillon for achieving the highest grade and for his attendance at the Dillon County Technology Center. Christian is the son of Andy and Belva Britt of Latta. Pictured are Christian Britt and Ronnie Webster, Automotive Instructor, with the tool set. (Contributed Photo)www.dillonheraldonline.com
