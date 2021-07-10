Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daviess County, KY

Andrew Charles Estes

The Owensboro Times
 6 days ago

Andrew Charles Estes, 32, of Evansville gained his wings to glory on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Evansville, Indiana. He was born December 26, 1988 in Daviess County, KY to Charles H. Estes and Jennifer Tignor Keown. Andrew was an assistant manager at Valvoline in Evansville and was of the Catholic faith. He will be remembered by his loving hugs. He had a sweet, loving personality with a huge heart. Andrew loved the beach, swimming, fishing and most importantly loved his family big.

www.owensborotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Ohio State
Daviess County, KY
Obituaries
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Evansville, IN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Valvoline#Catholic#Sorgho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy