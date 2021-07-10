Andrew Charles Estes, 32, of Evansville gained his wings to glory on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Evansville, Indiana. He was born December 26, 1988 in Daviess County, KY to Charles H. Estes and Jennifer Tignor Keown. Andrew was an assistant manager at Valvoline in Evansville and was of the Catholic faith. He will be remembered by his loving hugs. He had a sweet, loving personality with a huge heart. Andrew loved the beach, swimming, fishing and most importantly loved his family big.