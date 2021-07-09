Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

An Antoni Gaudí Masterpiece is Coming to Airbnb For One Night Only

By Tobias Carroll
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of his career, Antoni Gaudí changed the face of architecture, creating a distinctive array of buildings that have delighted visitors and designers in equal measure. An ARTnews article notes that seven of the buildings he designed are now UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and his work has been the subject of several films, including Hiroshi Teshigahara’s 1984 film Antonio Gaudí and the 2003 documentary God’s Architect: Antoni Gaudí.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artnews#Dwell#Michelin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Architecture
Related
LifestyleElite Daily

This Glass-Encased Airbnb Surrounded By Volcanoes Only Costs $1

A new Airbnb experience aims to satisfy wannabe travelers looking to book a stay off the beaten path. If sleeping at the crux of a volcano in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpe region of France sparks your wanderlust, you’ll want to check out Airbnb’s listing in the Chaîne des Puys volcanic field. With panoramic views of 80 volcanoes, a gourmet meal from a Michelin star chef, and a hot air balloon ride listed as part of the property’s many cool features, it’s even more mind-blowing that a stay starts at just 1 euro, or $1.18. Here’s how to book Airbnb's volcano stay and experience the immersive space for yourself.
LifestylePosted by
Food & Wine

This Unique Airbnb Is at the Crux of a Dormant Volcano in France — and It's Only €1 Per Night

You've heard of hiking a volcano, now one lucky person can stay overnight at the crux of one thanks to this latest Airbnb listing in France. The listing, part of a partnership between the home rental company and Volvic water, is a modern tiny home located in the green Chaîne des Puys- Limagne fault tectonic area, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the volcano with a queen bed and en-suite bathroom.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Climb “THE STAIRS” to terror at one-night-only screening event; watch the trailer

The new film “blends the sweeping natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest with the stomach-churning gore of Hollywood.”. Cinedigm and Fathom Events are teaming up to present THE STAIRS as a nationwide screening on Thursday, August 12 at 7 p.m. local time. The movie is coming off a successful festival tour that saw it win Best Picture at Haunted House FearFest and the Audience Award for Best Picture at the Nevermore Film Festival, among others. Directed by Peter “Drago” Tiemann and scripted by Tiemann and Jason L. Lowe, it stars John Schneider (THE DUKES OF HAZZARD), Kathleen Quinlan, Adam Korson, Brent Bailey, Stacey Oristano, Tyra Colar and Josh Crotty. The synopsis: “In 1997, a young boy is out hunting with his grandfather [Schneider], when he stumbles upon a mysterious staircase deep in the forest. The subsequent disappearance leaves locals baffled as to the fate of the wayward pair. Twenty years later, a group of hikers set off on an ambitious trail, taking them deep into a secluded stretch of woods. Overcome with the beauty of their surroundings, they are blinded to a sinister presence lurking just beyond the trees. As the mountain terrain pulls them deeper, the group unknowingly stumbles upon a long-forgotten evil and find themselves coming face to face with the thing that nightmares are made of.”
LifestylePosted by
Mix 93.1

9 East Texas Tiny House Airbnb’s All Under $90 A Night

Fulfill your curiosity of what it would be like downsizing and living in a tiny house or just book one of these cute places for an awesome East Texas weekend getaway. The tiny house craze has picked up momentum throughout the last decade or so. As some people begin to reprioritize some things in their life, many find that by downsizing and getting rid of some of the things they don't really need they're finding that living in a smaller home is often better for them. Plus there is less maintenance, less cleaning and less things just accumulating. But the lifestyle is not for everyone, you'll need to be a minimalist or a highly organized person! So if you've been thinking about downsizing and living in a tiny house, you might want to give one of these East Texas tiny houses a test spin to see if you could do it.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

THE STAIRS Arrives in Theaters on August 12 for a One-Night Only Event

A week-long adventure with friends, quickly turns into a terrifying fight for survival in The Stairs. Led by acting veterans John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) and Academy Award® nominee Kathleen Quinlan (Apollo 13), the chilling new film The Stairs will arrive in theaters for a one-night event on August 12 from Cinedigm and Fathom Events. The movie also features an all-star cast including Adam Korson (SurrealEstate, Imposters), Brent Bailey (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., NCIS) Stacey Oristano (Friday Night Lights, In Plain Sight), Tyra Colar (Cougar Town, The Mentalist), and festival winner Josh Crotty (Scandal, Shockwave).
ReligionGenius

Am I the Only One

Shakin' my head and thinkin' somethin' ain't right. Who still gives a shit, and worries 'bout his kids. Screamin', "If you don't like it there's the fuckin' door" It was somethin' more, yeah, it was somethin' more. Am I the only one, willin' to fight. For my love of the...
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Sharon Stone was the belle of the ball at Cannes in a fairytale gown

Sharon Stone absolutely stole the show on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year. It's not finished yet, but we know this look won't be topped. The star attended a screening of A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (14 July) in the most breathtaking fairytale gown, and she looks incredible in every picture.
Moline, ILrcreader.com

One Night of Queen, July 23

Friday, July 23, 7:30 p.m. Ever since the 2018 musical bio-pic Bohemian Rhapsody won four Academy Awards and grossed more than $215 million domestic and $875 million worldwide, Freddie Mercury and Queen have been hotter than ever – which is sure to be proven by the raucous crowd response on July 23 when Moline's TaxSlayer Center pays tribute to the iconic British rockers in the stage spectacle One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & the Works.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
Soccerchatsports.com

For one night only, the Italy of old stymied Spain

Jorginho's penalty was callous. Cunning. Contrary to what you might expect. Calcio as art. It was everything the Italians were in smirking their way into the Euro 2020 final, burying their feet and siphoning Spain's flash flood attacking until only they were left standing after 120 minutes and a shootout at Wembley Stadium.
WorldBBC

Zsa Zsa Gabor: Hollywood legend laid to rest in Hungary

Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor has been laid to rest in a ceremony in her native Hungary. The legendary actress, who starred in films like Lili and Moulin Rogue, became notorious for her quick-witted statements and many marriages. Ashes of the star, who died aged 99 in 2016, were taken...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Luxury Resorts at Forefront of Turks and Caicos’ Reopening

Caribbean hotels and resorts continue to work closely with government officials to relaunch critical tourism activity following the pandemic travel shutdown. Employing a comprehensive entry protocols system, the Turks & Caicos has emerged as a popular option for travelers returning to the region. The archipelago’s luxury resorts and strong air...
Video Gamesinputmag.com

Review: 'World's End Club' is one half of a cult masterpiece

If you ever went on a high school camping trip and got to know your classmates better than you ever expected to, World’s End Club may give you some fond memories. Or at least its lengthy, strangely generous demo will. The demo, originally released September 4th of last year on...
Lifestyletravelblog.org

One night in Hawkestone

If you’re reading this in the future do you remember Covid19? Well because of it the Canadian/American borders are closed to non essential traffic so I have to take the long way around Lake Superior adding many hours and kilometres to the trip. That means driving up through cottage country north of Toronto on a long weekend and since it’s 800Km from home to Sault Ste. Marie I decided to break it over two days. As I suspected the traffic on Hwy 400 toward Barrie was nasty so it was the correct decision even though I had to pay for three nights because it IS a long weekend. That will officially make this the most expensive night of camping at almost $200. Unlike the trailer I had when I made this trip in 2009 this one has a forward bed so I don’t have to take the bike out to sleep I just have to not trip over the straps while moving around. With minimal setup since it’s just one night I put a couple hot dogs on the BBQ just as the thunder started. A little hail mixed in with the downpour didn’t last very long.

Comments / 0

Community Policy