The word "special’’ gets thrown around so often, especially as an overstatement in a sports context, that it becomes, if you will, not so special. But then there are days like Sunday — when the Mets split a doubleheader with the Yankees, a 10-5 win in the opener and 4-2 loss in the nightcap — when something wild happens and the best those involved can do to describe it is to lean on that word, over and over, insisting on its accuracy.