Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Carolyn Hax: Panic at the pantry! Husband eats all the good snacks.

By Advice columnist
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn! My husband has a habit of eating the “best” foods after a grocery trip 1) first and 2) quickly. For example, he’ll just eat chips for lunch and snacks for two days until they’re all gone. This is mildly irritating when I try to eat something that’s already gone. If I mention it, he will feel bad he accidentally boxed me out and will not eat any of that item at all anymore, but then he just finds a different food to blast through — think cookies — ignoring the fruits or veggies he asked me to buy, or any of the more “prep-intensive” foods I end up having to prepare when there’s nothing quick left.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Hax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Snacks#Sharpie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: How to tell checked-out daughter-in-law to put down her phone

Dear Carolyn: Our daughter-in-law is 36 and lives in our town. She is always completely engrossed in her smartphone. During visits with her and when we drive her somewhere in our car — she doesn’t drive — she toys with the phone to the detriment of any other conversations with adults. When we visit, we notice that she pays more attention to her phone and ignores her 2-year-old.
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: New girlfriend isn’t as affectionate as the ex. Was breaking up a mistake?

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared Feb. 28, 2007. Dear Carolyn: Last year, after nearly four years with my girlfriend, I called off our wedding and moved out. We tried to date afterward, but we couldn’t move on from our fundamental problems, and I made the decision to call it over. I’ve now been dating someone else for the past few months. I’m happy and enjoy her company, but she is not affectionate. I miss that affection and wonder if I didn’t give up too soon on my ex.
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: How to have ‘the talk’ with a boyfriend when it always ends in tears

Dear Carolyn: I’m having trouble navigating through an issue with my boyfriend. I feel as though he sees spending time with me as an obligation and not something he WANTS to do. He’s generally pretty deadpan and hard to read, so I tend to hurt my own feelings quite a bit before talking to him about how things are affecting me, but I struggle with bringing up these issues sometimes because my stress response is always to just burst into tears.
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: With abusive parents on the guest list, is brother’s wedding a ‘nope’?

Adapted from online discussions. Dear Carolyn: After a lifetime of abuse that was spilling into the next generation, I cut off all contact with my parents three years ago. My brother just got engaged. He understands my position, but, of course, my parents will be invited to the 20-person wedding. My parents will undoubtedly cause a scene if I go. My options seem to be: don’t go and miss my only sibling’s wedding ceremony to a woman I adore, or go and ruin his wedding. Any suggestions?
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: Opting out of the in-laws’ too-grand reopening doesn’t go over well

Dear Carolyn: I haven’t been handling the big reopening well at all so far. My in-laws planned no fewer than five gatherings in a week’s time as soon as everyone was vaccinated, and even pre-pandemic I found them to be overbearing and limited my time with them. I managed only two out of those five gatherings, politely declined the rest, and was met with a guilt-trippy, “What a shame, we haven’t seen you in over a year.”
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: In wake of parents’ devastating divorce, a boyfriend sours on marriage

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared Feb. 7, 2007. Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend’s parents split up a few years ago after 23 years of marriage and it left him devastated. His mother just up and left and never looked back. He was very angry with her. One year after the split she passed away from cancer without any warning. He never had an opportunity to reconcile with her and still has a lot of guilt.
Relationshipsmyrtlebeachsc.com

Elder Folks In Family Aren’t Sleeping Well? Here’s What To Do

Imagine this – you see your grandparents lying in bed after getting up, feeling tired and worn out. They look drained out and not in their best form. Chances are, they may not be getting a good night’s sleep for a while. And maybe they didn’t want to share this with you as they didn’t want their children to get distracted from their work.
Lebanon, ORsweethomenews.com

Kids and snacking: Finding a happy, healthy balance

Kids and food — it’s a tricky topic. There are a whole host of issues with kids and eating: allergies, pickiness, disabilites … the list goes on and on!. I won’t attempt to plumb the depth of all kids’ eating issues, nor will I pretend to be the chief expert on such matters.
Food & DrinksChicago Sun-Times

Snacking can be good for you; just follow these guidelines

We’ve become a snacking nation. What once was discouraged as a spoiler of appetites has come to be considered a healthful habit. But not all snacks are healthy. To help make sure yours are, here are some easy-to-follow guidelines:. First, pay attention to the driving force behind the snack. Are...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The Worst Food To Eat That Ages You Faster, Says Science

Not only does prolonged sun exposure (especially without sunscreen) accelerate the aging of your skin, but so do certain dietary choices. And we hate to break it to you, but there's definitely more than just one food that makes you age faster. Below, you'll see just five examples of foods...
TV ShowsPosted by
EatThis

What Sleeping with the TV on Does to Your Body, Says Science

For many of us, falling asleep in front of the television is practically a modern rite of passage. In some cases, it's even a necessity. According to a national survey put together by LG Electronics, roughly two-thirds of Americans (61%) fall asleep with the TV on regularly. A similar survey published in the journal Behavioral Sleep Medicine found that 31% of Americans straight-up consider their TV set a "sleep aid."
LifestylePosted by
92.9 NIN

For Better Quality Sleep, Drink This Juice Every Day, According to Studies

Drinking tart cherry juice is a new phenomenon among athletes and health-seekers looking for natural ways to get a better night's sleep and lower inflammation in the body, because of its scientifically proven health benefits. Several studies have shown that tart cherries contain high levels of antioxidants and flavonoids, particularly anthocyanins, which help lower inflammation and improve sleep efficiency, two important factors that play a big role in overall health.
Food & Drinksfox5ny.com

Eating French fries could be good for blood pressure

NEW YORK - Do you want to lower your blood pressure? How does a plate of French fries sound?. Researchers at Purdue University say eating more potatoes may work better for controlling blood pressure than taking certain supplements. The researchers say increasing dietary potassium from foods like baked and boiled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy