Young entrepreneurs to sell goods at City Barbecue

For the first time in the city’s history, some of Brighton’s youngest entrepreneurs will be selling their goods at the annual City Barbeque on Thursday, July 22. The budding business men and women of Brighton are part of the Growing Grads new Young Entrepreneur Program, which teaches young entrepreneurs the different aspects of building and growing a business. The young entrepreneurs will have a booth at the City Barbeque, with goods available for purchase ranging from jewelry to beanies.