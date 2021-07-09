Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Today in History: Committee finds Iraq threat assessments to be unfounded

Mining Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Friday, July 9, the 190th day of 2021. There are 175 days left in the year. On July 9, 2004, a Senate Intelligence Committee report concluded the CIA had provided unfounded assessments of the threat posed by Iraq that the Bush administration had relied on to justify going to war.

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Cia#Cia#Allies#Operation Husky#American#Saipan#Japanese#Boeing#Democrat#Cbs News#General Motors Corp#Chevrolet#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
News Break
World War II
Related
POTUSCNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Florida StatePosted by
ABC News

Today in History

Today in History Today is Monday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2021. There are 172 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket. On this date: In 1812, United States forces led by Gen. William Hull entered Canada during the War of 1812 against Britain. (However, Hull retreated shortly thereafter to Detroit.) In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor. In 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.) In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was flown by helicopter from the White House to a secret...
MilitaryTimes News

Report warns of Navy’s woke, diversity training trumping war readiness

Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, realizes the importance of training and warfighting when it comes to dealing with superpower adversaries like China and the Soviet Union. China’s dramatic increase in defense spending and aggressive behavior in the vital Indo-Pacific region is a...
MilitaryWVNews

When soldiers get sent to slaughter by 'leaders'

Talk around Memorial Day and Veterans Day often centers on how American soldiers gave their life for the freedoms we enjoy today. What about the ones who marched to their deaths because of leaders who were foolhardy or simply not up to the challenge?. In southeastern Montana almost exactly 145...
POTUSNew York Post

Pentagon transfers first detainee of Biden admin out of Guantanamo

The Pentagon has transferred an individual held at Guantanamo Bay to his native country of Morocco in what is believed to be the first detainee transfer of the Biden administration. Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, was recommended for repatriation in 2016 by the Periodic Review Board, set up by President Barack...
PoliticsDaily Reflector

Blowback is America's ugly tradition

Suffice it to say that since World War II serious people and secret organizations in the name of strategic geopolitical balance have done things behind the scenes that would have appalled the American people had they been privy to these things done in our name. One glaring example was that...
Fort Bragg, NCPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Stop propagandizing our citizens in uniform | Column

Many years ago, I attended the psychological operations officer course taught at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. I learned how to recognize propaganda. The Fox News Channel’s politically weaponized opinion programs characterized by Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and others...
PoliticsRapid City Journal

MASTERSON: The American Flag

You may have noticed that we added the American Flag to the front page of the Journal. It was removed in 2012. Now it's back. It’s not a Republican thing, not a Democratic thing. It's not a White thing, not a Black thing, not a Native thing. It’s an American...
EuropeBirmingham Star

The Nazis worst crimes on Soviet soil

Nazi Germany and its allies sought to destroy the Soviet population on a monstrous scale. Thousands of towns and villages in the USSR were completely wiped out, together with their inhabitants. The war waged by Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union was one of annihilation. If in the occupied Western...
MilitaryNewsweek

Treasure Hunter Discovers Body of German World War II Soldier

The body of a German soldier who died in World War II has been found buried in the Netherlands by a person searching through fields with a metal detector. The detectorist found the body in the municipality of Best after their equipment fired on pieces of ammunition and the recognition tag of the soldier in the unmarked grave.
PoliticsThe Guardian

‘Idiotic’: Fury in Ukraine after female soldiers made to march in heels

Ukrainian authorities have found themselves buried in controversy after official pictures showed female soldiers practising for a parade in heels. Ukraine is preparing to stage a military parade next month to mark 30 years of independence following the Soviet Union’s breakup, and the defence ministry on Friday released photographs of fatigue-clad women soldiers marching in mid-heel black pumps.
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

Elyesa Bazna, The Valet Who Became The Most Dangerous Nazi Spy Of World War II

From 1943 to 1944, Elyesa Bazna worked as a valet for the British ambassador to Turkey. But behind the scenes, he photographed secret documents and gave them to the Nazis. Elyesa Bazna had led a rambling, aimless life for 40 years, working as a driver for the French Army, a locksmith for a French carmaker, and even briefly as a professional opera singer. But in April 1943, he found himself a middle-aged servant at the embassies in Ankara, Turkey, and began to wonder if that was all he’d ever be.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Russian snipers are picking off Ukrainian soldiers

HRANITNE VILLAGE, Ukraine front line — Ukrainian soldiers are taught to drop in their trench position and stay down for at least 15 minutes if a sniper’s bullet misses them. The hope is the sniper will believe them dead. But elite Russian snipers usually don’t miss. In a hand-dug trench...
PoliticsVoice of America

Hitler's 'War of Annihilation' Caught Stalin by Surprise

“On Saturday, the day before the war, we met with friends in the park,” Red Army engineer Col. Il’ya Grigoryevich Starinov noted years later. “Orchestras and brass bands played, people danced, and we were happy. It was lovely and pleasant,” he wrote in his memoir Over the Abyss. It was...
Militaryopenculture.com

Watch Footage of the Allies Rolling Through a Defeated German Town in April, 1945: Restored & Colorized with AI

Early April, 1945. The Soviets are closing in on Germany, liberating Warsaw, Krakow, and Budapest. American troops have crossed the Rhine. Adolf Hitler won’t live to see May. World War II is coming to an end. This footage, taken from film by American troops in and around Nordhausen, Germany, shows the wreckage of a defeated nation. Enhanced by AI into 60fps, with color and atmospheric sound added, it’s another of YouTube’s increasing library of old footage that looks like it was shot yesterday. (Unfortunately, the video has changed the film’s ratio, widening all the humans in it.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy