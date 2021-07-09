Today in History: Committee finds Iraq threat assessments to be unfounded

Today in History Today is Monday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2021. There are 172 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On July 12, 1984, Democratic presidential candidate Walter F. Mondale announced his choice of U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket. On this date: In 1812, United States forces led by Gen. William Hull entered Canada during the War of 1812 against Britain. (However, Hull retreated shortly thereafter to Detroit.) In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor. In 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.) In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was flown by helicopter from the White House to a secret...