Apple TV+ is snatching up new shows and movies just as much as any streaming site at this time and City On Fire, while not yet adapted for TV, is one of their newest acquisitions as the novel, written by Garth Risk Hallberg, was held up as one of the best books of 2015 and caught the eye of the right people apparently as the subject is going to be the basis for a new series that will be developed by the streaming site. The brief synopsis tells of the shooting of an NYU student named Samantha on the Fourth of July in 2003, and as the crime is investigated it sheds a light on her connection to several city-wide fires that have taken place, the music scene in the downtown area, and a wealthy, uptown family that is slowly but surely falling apart due to the many secrets they’ve kept for too long. That alone sounds like something that could fuel a series for a while and it’s fair to state that it might be an enticing story. The mysterious aspect of the tale is intriguing enough, but fleshing it out is bound to make the story pop just a little more.