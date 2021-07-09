Are Serial Killers Born or Made? Psychological Signs of a Serial Killer | Deep Dives | Health
What makes someone a serial killer? Are serial killers made - or born? Tune in to this episode of Deep Dives as we take a close look into the psychology behind what makes a serial killer, early signs of serious psychological issues, and what makes people obsessed with true crime. We also hear Melissa Moore's experience of growing up with a serial killer parent, and learn about her recent reconnection with her father, The Happy Face Killer.www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com
Comments / 0