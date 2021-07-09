Golfer with sponsor exemption has been dreaming about playing JDC since he was 13, says fiancé

SILVIS, Ill. — Local sponsor-exempt player David Perkins, had a dream of playing in the John Deere Classic since he was 13 years old, so says his fiancé. Perkins, from East Peoria, was given his sponsor exemption after a successful golf career with Illinois State University. He earned a No. 57 ranking on PGA Tour University, was a member of the Forme Tour, and earned a spot in the 2021 NCAA Regionals.