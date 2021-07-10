Hästens makes furniture debut
Hästens is known globally as one of the best makers of exquisite beds, but now the Swedish company has made its first foray into furniture, with a series of storage benches and nightstands by design duo Bernadotte & Kylberg. Produced in collaboration with furniture workshop Tre Sekel, the collection draws inspiration from Hästens’ distinctive white and blue chequered motif, rendered on the wooden furniture through hand-laid ash and walnut intarsia patterns.www.wallpaper.com
