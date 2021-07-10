Cancel
Hästens makes furniture debut

By Rosa Bertoli
Wallpaper*
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHästens is known globally as one of the best makers of exquisite beds, but now the Swedish company has made its first foray into furniture, with a series of storage benches and nightstands by design duo Bernadotte & Kylberg. Produced in collaboration with furniture workshop Tre Sekel, the collection draws inspiration from Hästens’ distinctive white and blue chequered motif, rendered on the wooden furniture through hand-laid ash and walnut intarsia patterns.

