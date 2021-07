Harris Faulkner, six-time Emmy Award winner and FOX News anchor, joined me at Cannes Lions to discuss her breakout year, what motherhood looks like when advancing your career, and how we can hold people accountable on the important issues facing the country. Her rise is more than a statistic. Faulkner created her destiny, she didn’t fall into it. She is not just the first Black woman to anchor a weekday cable news program; she is an amazing leader in the newsroom who surprises people all the time with her insights and authenticity. This interview was a glimpse inside her journey.