Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Alton Man Accused of Armed Robbery

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - An Alton man is charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly taking cash from another man striking the victim with his fist. He was allegedly armed as the robbery occurred. Charged is William S. Cole, 36, of the 100 block of Maple Cout, was charged Thursday. Bail is $100,000. Aggravated robbery is punishable by a prison term of between 4 and 15 years. Other Felony Charges Filed Include: EAST ALTON - Vicki E. Thomas, 57, of the first block of Fourth Street, East Alton, was charged Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
East Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continue Reading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Judge Sentences St. Louis Man For Armed Robbery, Attempted Robbery, And Discharging A Firearm

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Henry E. Autrey accepted pleas of guilty from Isaac Gonzalez for crimes involving robbery, attempted robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of that attempted robbery today. Immediately after the guilty pleas, Gonzalez, a 24-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident, was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 13 years and 4 months. On May 21, 2019, Gonzalez entered the Cash America Pawn shop located in the 10500 block of Page Avenue Continue Reading
Benld, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Man/Woman Flown To Area Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Benld

MACOUPIN COUNTY - A Benld man and woman were both flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash that was called in at 2:39 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at East Spruce Street in Benld in Macoupin County. One motorist was driving a 2008 Silver Grand Prix and the other a 1998 Black Harley-Davidson HL1200C Motorcycle. The details of the Illinois State Police accident report are below. ISP Preliminary Crash Report WHAT: Two-Vehicle Personal Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy