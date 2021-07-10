UPDATE: Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

UPDATE JULY 12: The Clark County Coroner has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in the crash as 36-year-old Stanley Orlosky. His death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and it was ruled an accident.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near Russell Road and Rainbow Boulevard at about 8:08 p.m. on July 9.

One person was reported dead on the scene. Their identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

Police say evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicate that a 2016 Honda CBR 1000RR was traveling northbound on Rainbow Boulevard at an excessive speed while approaching the intersection.

A 2013 Hyundai Elantra was turning left from southbound Rainbow Boulevard to eastbound Russell Road when the front of the motorcycle impacted the right side of the Elantra, LVMPD says.

According to police, the driver of the Elantra remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel.

The motorcyclist's death marks the 70th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

According to our photographer on the scene, while police were investigating the crash, another vehicle drove into the closed intersection and nearly hit an officer.

That officer has non-life-threatening injuries sustained when moving out of the way of the vehicle and is expected to be okay.

Police say the driver that almost hit the officer remained on the scene and was brought into custody as a suspected DUI incident.

Traffic camera video of the area:

Map of the area:

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

