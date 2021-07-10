Cancel
MLB

Miley delivers on mound and at plate as Reds top Brewers 2-0

 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Wade Miley did a little bit of everything to make sure the Cincinnati Reds crept a little closer to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings. He threw eight shutout innings. He made a great defensive play to preserve the lead. He doubled and scored an insurance run.

