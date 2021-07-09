Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2: How to Get Moon Weapons (Post Season of the Splicer)

By Ed McGlone
Twinfinite
 7 days ago

Finally, thanks to the fact that sunset in Destiny 2 is no longer a thing after the community hard passed on it, Moon weapons have been re-added back into the game. This is great news because a lot of the Moon weapons in Destiny 2 were quite strong and fun to use. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering how to get these updated Moon weapons now in Destiny 2 as of Season of the Splicer. Here’s what you need to know.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Nightmare#Tranquility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Game Informer Online

Some Destiny 2 Season 15 Weapon Changes Are Arriving Early, Bungie Is Nerfing Anarchy

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer is coming to a close and with Osiris acting more than a little suspish and Lakshmi being her annoying self, where season 15 will take us is anyone's guess. While we await to uncover who Savathun is impersonating within the City, weapon feature lead Chris Proctor did provide some insight into what sort of changes are on the horizon for game mechanics, weapon shifts, and a potential Exotic overhaul, including which season 15 changes are arriving early.
Video GamesTVOvermind

How Does Bungie Shake Things up With Destiny 2’s Mid-Season 14 Update?

In the latest update for Destiny 2, Bungie has made some pretty big changes in regards to the game’s sandbox and world loot pool, as well as a few other areas of the game. This will probably be the last major update we get for Season of the Splicer; typically, we don’t see massive changes in the middle of a season like we did this time, but I don’t think too many people are complaining about it – except maybe the people who loved to run around in Crucible with a Shotgun, but that’s about it. This update brought nerfs, buffs, and even reintroduced a whole bunch of previously sunset weapons from the Moon! So, let’s see what exactly Bungie changed with their mid-season update 3.2.1 for Destiny 2!
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to complete Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Week Nine Challenges

Time is running out for Destiny 2 players to complete all the Season of the Splicer challenges, and Week Nine is here to add more jobs to the to-do list. It’s already Week Nine for Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. Season 15 will soon be the talk of the town, and Hunting for Synthstrand and acquiring Exotic Weapons could be replaced by something new and exciting.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to get and upgrade Cold War CRBR-S Wonder Weapon

The Zombies portion of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting a lot of love in the Season 4 Reloaded update thanks to the Mauer der Toten map and the new CRBR-S Wonder Weapon. Black Ops Cold War Zombies players will have a great deal to enjoy when...
impulsegamer.com

Bungie Day brings free Destiny 2 emblem (Spicy Ramen!), reveals future of Destiny

Happy Bungie Day! To celebrate our awesome community, a whole bunch of things are happening today and throughout the week. Bungie Foundation’s Giving Campaign: The Bungie community are the driving force behind all the good work we at Bungie seek to do for the people and world around us through the Bungie Foundation. By donating to the Bungie Foundation’s Giving Campaign between 8 – 21 July (AEST), you are helping us make an impact and proving that the Bungie community is the best there is.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best Minecraft enchantments for PvP

When people typically think of Minecraft, they likely imagine the survival aspects of the game. If not that, building structures and home bases are what you are drawn to for the game. With all that being said, certain Minecraft servers are dedicated to establishing a PvP environment where you need to use your skills to outplay others. If you are looking to make your weapons and armor better, here are the best enchantments for Minecraft PvP.
Twinfinite

Scarlet Nexus Best Weapons: How to Get All Phantom Art

Scarlet Nexus provides players with plenty of ways to take down the monstrous Others that threaten society. If you’re looking for the best weapons to get the job done, look no further. Here’s how to get the best weapons in Scarlet Nexus, along with the Phantom Art used to obtain them.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to get the Solstice Ghost, Filigree of Light Ghost Shell, in Destiny 2

Solstice of Heroes event is here, making the summer of most Destiny 2 fans with new objectives and challenges. In addition to playing the new treasure hunt activity in the returning European Aerial Zone, players will also be trying to obtain as many cosmetics as possible, which can later serve as reminders of the event.
mmobomb.com

Bungie Celebrates Its Birthday With Destiny 2 Expansion(?) Teasers

Today is Bungie Day — although Bungie would like to remind everyone that while it is the company’s birthday, the whole Bungie Day thing was the community’s idea. That said, Bungie did take advantage of the day to share a few things with their community — such as a new Bungie Foundation charity project, a look at the newly launched mid-Season update, Bungie Store goodies, and…a teaser for coming news about the Future of Destiny 2.
Twinfinite

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Finally Gets Some Graphics Options on PC

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection was released for PC and consoles last month, and while its performance on consoles has been just fine, the PC experience has been rather lacking, to say the least. There were no options whatsoever to tweak the game’s graphics or resolution settings; you just had to make do with what the game gave you.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Challenges: Every Epic & Legendary Quest

The Fortnite week 6 challenges will be released this week, offering up another 390,000 XP to earn if you complete them all. This, of course, will help you level up your Battle Pass, earn Battle Stars, and unlock even more sci-fi-themed cosmetics from this season. In this guide, we’ll be running you through all of the Fortnite week 6 epic and legendary quests, so you know what you’ll have to do to earn that sweet, sweet XP this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy