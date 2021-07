The Red Cross, in partnership with Sinclair Cares, has put out an urgent call to all eligible donors to help fill the critical need for blood and platelets. The Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood to hospitals for traumas and emergency room visits. Some hospitals are being forced to delay elective surgeries as a result of the blood shortage. In addition, many people around the Triangle are getting vaccinated and resuming summer breaks. This leads to an even steeper decline in donor turnout.