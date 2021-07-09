Cancel
Northampton, MA

Home design ideas: Working with bold wallpaper in a kitchen

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSally Staub and Hannah Ray have worked with the owner of this historical Northampton home a few times over the years. Most recently, the founders of Workroom Design Studio, based in Florence, remade the kitchen to match the owner’s vivacious personality. In addition to a spunky color scheme, the client asked for both an island and an eating nook so that her 9-year-old daughter would have a place to hang out, even if guests were present during meal prep. “The two areas are connected but they also stand alone,” Staub says.

Northampton, MA
Florence, MA
