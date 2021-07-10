LETTER: Southern Nevada water officials falling down on the job
The Las Vegas Valley Water District and Southern Nevada Water Authority should be ashamed. They assign us common folk meager watering days, watering hours, issue fines if we — heaven forbid — need to water on Sunday and send a mean letter if we need a few extra gallons for a tree. Meanwhile, the rich and irresponsible are building mountainside and lakeside multi-multimillion-dollar, zillion-square-foot homes.
