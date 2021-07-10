Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

LETTER: Southern Nevada water officials falling down on the job

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Valley Water District and Southern Nevada Water Authority should be ashamed. They assign us common folk meager watering days, watering hours, issue fines if we — heaven forbid — need to water on Sunday and send a mean letter if we need a few extra gallons for a tree. Meanwhile, the rich and irresponsible are building mountainside and lakeside multi-multimillion-dollar, zillion-square-foot homes.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Water Usage#Water District#Mansions#Review Journal#Golden Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 2

Community Policy