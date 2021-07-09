Cancel
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How to Add Monsties to Your Party

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause releasing just one Monster Hunter game in 2021 wasn’t quite enough, Capcom’s releasing a second Monster Hunter game for the Switch this month as well. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a big departure from the mainline series, though, as this is a turn-based JRPG that even allows you to recruit monsters and fight alongside them against bigger, tougher beasts. Here’s how to add Monsties to your party in Monster Hunter Stories 2.

#Monster Hunter Stories#Your Party#The Monster#Jrpg#Lead Monstie#Twinfinite
