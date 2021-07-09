Monster Hunter Stories 2: How to Add Monsties to Your Party
Because releasing just one Monster Hunter game in 2021 wasn’t quite enough, Capcom’s releasing a second Monster Hunter game for the Switch this month as well. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a big departure from the mainline series, though, as this is a turn-based JRPG that even allows you to recruit monsters and fight alongside them against bigger, tougher beasts. Here’s how to add Monsties to your party in Monster Hunter Stories 2.twinfinite.net
Comments / 0