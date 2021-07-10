Severe Weather Statement issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wichita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT/1115 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHERN WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN WALLACE AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 956 PM MDT/1056 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Leoti, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Leoti. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH