Brattleboro, VT

Upcoming Woodworking Classes at HatchSpace

By HatchSpace
 6 days ago

HatchSpace is offering several woodworking classes for both beginners and experienced woodworkers. Mastering the Card Scraper with Tom Bodett: In this 2.5-hour workshop, Tom Bodett shares his passion for woodworking and especially the Card Scraper – a simple and effective tool for creating a beautiful finish on wood. Tom will cover how to use the Card Scraper and how to keep it sharp. Each participant will receive a card scraper and the tools to keep it sharp – a diamond stone and burnisher. Offered on July 17 and August 14.

