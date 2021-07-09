Upcoming Woodworking Classes at HatchSpace

Roger Patt remembers a story a neighbor told about him when he was a boy. “My neighbor said he looked out seeing me come down the street to deliver his paper. He turned to his wife and said ‘The paper will be here in about a half-hour.’” The reason Patt said it took him so long to travel the short distance was “there was a new home being constructed. I was 8 at the time, but the smell of wood and sawdust stayed with me. I could never escape it.”