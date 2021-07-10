Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets' Aaron Loup: Notches win over Pirates

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Loup (3-0) allowed a walk and struck out one in one inning, earning the win over Pittsburgh on Friday. The southpaw worked the sixth inning of a tied game, immediately following starter Taijuan Walker. Loup was the beneficiary of the Mets' offense exploding for 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. The 33-year-old has been quite effective lately, allowing just one run in his last 13 innings while racking up a pair of wins and four holds. For the year, he has a 1.73 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB in 26 innings across 30 appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Taijuan Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Pirates#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could land Mets Kris Bryant in Cubs fire sale

The Mets may be involved with the many trade targets on the Cubs at the July 30 deadline, including All-Star Kris Bryant. The secret is out, and barring an unforeseen and lengthy winning streak, the Chicago Cubs will be among the sellers at the July 30 trade deadline. Among Chicago’s...
MLBYardbarker

Home Run Derby has paid Pete Alonso more money than the Mets have

The Home Run Derby has become quite profitable for Pete Alonso. Alonso on Monday won the Home Run Derby, marking his second straight crown. The 26-year-old also won in 2019, when he won NL Rookie of the Year and led the NL with 53 home runs. Alonso beat Salvador Perez...
NFLBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Reports Before 2021 All-Star Game

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on Tuesday night. While the annual game is a celebration of baseball's biggest stars, it also marks the unofficial start of the playoff push. The All-Star game also begins the countdown to the trade deadline, which will arrive on July...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves’ offense explodes for blowout win over Pirates

The offense exploded for the Atlanta Braves who avoided a sweep with a 14-3 blowout win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves struck first Wednesday as Ozzie Albies hit a hustle double and then came around to score on a single by Austin Riley. That double was Albies’ 24th of the season.
MLBleadertimes.com

Mets-Pirates will play doubleheader Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — A game scheduled for Thursday night between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. The teams will play a single-admission twinbill beginning at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, trying to make up the game during Pittsburgh’s only scheduled visit to the Big […]
MLBwtaq.com

Brewers extend win streak with win over Pirates

(WNFL) – Adrian Houser pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball leading the Brewers to a 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh on Friday night. It was the Brewers’ 10th straight win. Houser who walked 2 and struck out 5 evened his record at 5-5 and lowered his...
MLBBirmingham Star

Jeff McNeil gives Mets walk-off win over Brewers in opener

Jeff McNeil's walk-off two-run single in the eighth inning lifted the New York Mets to a 4-3 win against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. Brent Suter (8-4) was looking for the first save of his six-year MLB career, but the Mets loaded...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Anderson, Reynolds homer as Pirates take 6-2 game one win against Mets

After getting knocked around by the Mets on Friday, the Pirates rebounded with a 6-2 win in game one of Saturday’s twin bill over the Mets. Tyler Anderson ran into some trouble early in the game after Kevin Pillar drove in the game’s first run with a single to left field, but finished the frame on a strong note, striking out Jonathan Villar.
MLBwmleader.com

Win over Mets doesn’t change Yankees’ Cole-Chapman problem

Well, other than the team’s priciest two pitchers getting booed off the field and the manager making his most confounding decision of this dumpster-fire 2021, the Yankees enjoyed a lovely Independence Day on Sunday. No, given how this pinstriped season has proceeded, the odds favor the Yankees’ loss from this...
MLBlocalsyr.com

Syracuse Mets close out homestand with win over Rochester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – Behind a dominant outing from starting pitcher Vance Worley, the Syracuse Mets beat the Rochester Red Wings, 4-2, on Sunday night in front of an electric NBT Bank Stadium atmosphere of 9,669 fans on Independence Day. The victory was Syracuse’s third against Rochester in their five-game series and improves Syracuse’s record to 7-4 against Rochester this season.
MLBVindy.com

Pirates’ contest vs. Mets postponed

NEW YORK — A game scheduled for Thursday night between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. The teams will play a single-admission twinbill beginning at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, trying to make up the...
MLBMLB

Smyly, offense step up in win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Thanks to Drew Smyly’s turnaround and the re-emergence of a slumbering offense, the Braves avoided what would have been a demoralizing three-game sweep by claiming a 14-3 win over the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park. Smyly surrendered Jacob Stallings’ three-run homer and faced every member of...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Steven Brault: Making progress

Brault (lat) threw 1.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Low-A Bradenton on Sunday. He gave up a single and two walks while striking out three, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. He's expected to make at least one more minor-league start for Triple-A Indianapolis. Barring any setbacks, the left-hander could...
MLBcbslocal.com

Pirates Split Doubleheader With Mets With 6-2 Win, 4-2 Loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered, Jeff McNeil drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for a doubleheader split. Alonso gave the Mets a 3-1 lead when he connected on a 1-1 fastball from Max Kranick with two outs in the third inning.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Notches 18th save

Diaz gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in the ninth inning Monday, recording his 18th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Brewers. The right-hander came out of the bullpen flat as the first three Milwaukee batters reached base against him, but following a mound visit Diaz regained his swagger, fanning Jace Peterson and Keston Hiura before Jackie Bradley flied out to end the game. Diaz has been scored upon in three of his last six appearances, but he hasn't blown a save since June 1. On the season, the 27-year-old closer has a 3.03 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB through 32.2 innings.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Aaron Loup shines for Mets in starting debut

Aaron Loup finally got to drink his beer. The 33-year-old — who in February said he was “more than willing” to take on the starting-pitcher role because “who wouldn’t want to be the guy to start the game and then get to sit in the clubhouse and drink a few brews on the back end?” — finally got his wish when he made his starting debut Sunday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy