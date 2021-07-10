Mets' Aaron Loup: Notches win over Pirates

Loup (3-0) allowed a walk and struck out one in one inning, earning the win over Pittsburgh on Friday. The southpaw worked the sixth inning of a tied game, immediately following starter Taijuan Walker. Loup was the beneficiary of the Mets' offense exploding for 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. The 33-year-old has been quite effective lately, allowing just one run in his last 13 innings while racking up a pair of wins and four holds. For the year, he has a 1.73 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB in 26 innings across 30 appearances.