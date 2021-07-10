White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Crushes third homer

It was a tough outing for starter Dylan Cease, and the White Sox (49-35) could not recover during Monday night’s loss to the Twins (35-48). After both teams went three up, three down in the first, the second inning was more eventful. Gavin Sheets built on the strong start to his major league career, as he doubled to become the first baserunner of the game. Unfortunately, the double came with two outs, and Andrew Vaughn struck out to end the inning.