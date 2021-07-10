Cancel
MLB

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Crushes third homer

 5 days ago

Sheets went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs in Friday's 12-1 win over the Orioles. The 25-year-old has gone 9-for-33 with three home runs, nine RBI and six walks since being called up June 29, making a substantial impact near the bottom of an injury-riddled White Sox lineup. If Sheets continues this success at the plate, he'll have a strong case to remain on the roster when Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) is ultimately ready to be reinstated.

Gavin Sheets
#White Sox#Sheets#Orioles
