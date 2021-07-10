Cancel
Mets' Taijuan Walker: No-decision versus Pittsburgh

 5 days ago

Walker allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings in a no-decision versus Pittsburgh on Friday. Originally scheduled to pitch Thursday, Walker instead took the mound a day later due to rain. He didn't pitch deep into Friday's contest, and the Mets' offense didn't come alive until after he was out of the contest, leaving him with just his second no-decision in his last eight starts. Walker has enjoyed arguably the best season of his career with a 2.50 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 89:30 K:BB through 90 innings. He could make his next start in Pittsburgh coming out of the All-Star break.

