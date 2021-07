On Sunday, May 16, 2021 thousands gathered in the small town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee to watch a high school basketball game. That game just so happened to be one of the most hyped up in the country at the time. Two AAU teams, SOH Elite and W.A.G.C. were about to break the internet. But fans only came to this specific game to see two players. Those two were five-star prodigy and near household name, Mikey Williams, and a barely talked about 17-year-old two-star prospect from the Dominican Republic. That prospect’s name is Hansel Emmanuel.