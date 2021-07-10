Orioles' Ramon Urias: Homers in blowout loss
Urias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 12-1 loss to the White Sox. The 27-year-old was a bright spot in a dismal loss for the Orioles, recording two of their seven hits and accounting for their only run of the night. Urias has been on a tear of late, hitting .366 with three home runs, eight RBI and just six strikeouts in his last 11 games. On the season, he now boasts a .287/.362/.468 slash line in 105 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
