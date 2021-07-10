Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees 4, Astros 0: Yankees dominate in return to Minute Maid

By Cooper Halpern
Pinstripe Alley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout a late-inning meltdown or an almost hitless affair, the Yankees, for at least tonight, looked like the Yankees. They took an early lead and held onto it through the game’s completion, an equation they’ve scarcely made good on either half of this season. In a bizarre turn of events, the Yankees relief pitching made light work of a historically great offense, albeit without two of their best hitters in Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa, while the Yankees’ sticks scraped together four runs of their own on a dozen hits, none of which left the yard.

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Robel García
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Brett Gardner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Yankees 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Here’s the trade that could save Yankees season

If the Yankees are going to actually buy before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, then general manager Brian Cashman should go get the best player available. Yes, it’s time for the Yankees to focus on a blockbuster deal for Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. I probably know what you’re...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBClick2Houston.com

With Yankees in town, Astros plan conveniently-timed giveaways for the fans

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have some conveniently-timed giveaways for the first 10,000 fans at Minute Maid Park on each day for their three-game home series that starts tonight against the New York Yankees. FRIDAY, JULY 9: Replica 2019 American League Championship Trophy. SATURDAY, JULY 10: Replica 2019 American League...
MLBOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Cortes, Yankees bullpen combo on 3-hitter, blank Astros 4-0

HOUSTON — Nestor Cortes and three relievers combined for a three-hitter and Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu each drove in two runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Houston Astros 4-0 on Friday night. Making a spot start, Cortes permitted two hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Yankees blank Astros in series opener

Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu delivered two-run doubles while Nestor Cortes allowed just two hits for a second consecutive start as the New York Yankees claimed the opener of a three-game road series against the Houston Astros 4-0 on Friday. The Yankees improved to 3-1 against the Astros this season...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reacts to blatant Astros trolling

DENVER — They’re throwing an Astro-free All-Star Game at Coors Field. For everyone, at least, besides Aaron Judge. The Yankees’ slugger, starting in right field and hitting cleanup for the American League in Tuesday night’s Midsummer Classic, found himself fielding a number of queries about his team’s fierce recent rival. That fierceness displayed itself big time over the weekend at Minute Maid Park, the Yankees winning the series yet failing to close out a three-game sweep when, amazingly, Chad Green served up a three-run, walk-off homer to the loathed-in-The-Bronx Jose Altuve.
MLBWashington Post

Cortes, 3 relievers shut down Astros in Yankees' 4-0 win

HOUSTON — Nestor Cortes and three relievers combined for a three-hitter and Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu each drove in two runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Houston Astros 4-0 on Friday night. Making a spot start, Cortes permitted two hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out...
MLBexpressnews.com

Solomon: Gerrit Cole right at home in Minute Maid Park return

Gerrit Cole lost a perfect game with a walk of Jose Altuve in the fourth inning. The possibility of a no-hitter that he has never thrown — he is arguably the best pitcher in the sport without one — was eliminated by an Abraham Toro single to center in the fifth.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: July Promotional Schedule trolls 2019 Yankees

Time and time again, public relations of professional sports team have free range to joke around with an opposing team entering the stadium they work in. For the Houston Astros, they developed a stacked July promotional schedule that mainly focuses on two series. The New York Yankees come into town...
MLBDetroit Free Press

New York Yankees at Houston Astros odds, picks and prediction

The New York Yankees (44-42) and Houston Astros (54-34) play the first game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Yankeesvs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Nestor Cortes is the...
MLBNewsday

Nestor Cortes Jr. leads the way as Yankees shut out Astros

HOUSTON — Nestor Cortes Jr. didn’t receive the win Friday night. That’s because he fell one out short of the five innings required of a starter. But good luck convincing anyone wearing the road grays at Minute Maid Park that the soft-throwing lefthander wasn’t the most responsible for the Yankees’ 4-0 victory over the Astros in front of 40,857.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Gerrit Cole awaits first start at Minute Maid Park since Astros stint

Former Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole will pitch for first time in Minute Maid Park as a member of the Yankees on Saturday. He is hopeful of a good reception from the fans. “We had a couple of good seasons together,” said Cole who signed as a free agent with New York after the 2019 season, when the Astros lost in seven games to the Nationals in the World Series.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees blank rival Astros for crucial victory

HOUSTON — Manager Aaron Boone has repeatedly referred to the “heartbreak” the Yankees suffered against the Astros the last time they visited Minute Maid Park in 2019. If they’re going to salvage anything out of 2021, this trip to Houston will be vital. The visit got off to a promising...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cole, Yankees to face Greinke, Astros

New York Yankees (45-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (54-35, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.91 ERA, .96 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -108, Yankees -108; over/under is 8...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros try to start another win streak as Yankees come to town

The Houston Astros had their six-game win streak come to a close on Thursday afternoon, but they hope to get going again when the New York Yankees visit Minute Maid Park for a three-game series starting Friday night. The Astros pulled off a four-game sweep in Cleveland and won the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy