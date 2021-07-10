Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 9

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: Starter Adam Hill and reliever Collin Kober and Jack Anderson combined on a 2-hit shutout as Arkansas defeated Tulsa 7–0 on Wednesday night. Hill (6.0,1,0,0,3,5,HB) earned his 1st win of the season, allowing only 1 hit while walking 3 and striking out 5 over 6.0 scoreless innings. Kober (2.0,1,0,0,0,3) and Anderson (1.0,0,0,0,0,0) combined to hold Tulsa scoreless over the final 3.0 innings in relief. C Brian O’Keefe (2x4, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI) led the Travelers with 4 RBI, including hitting a 2-run home run in the top of the 5th inning. It was his 10th home run of the season, which is T7th-most in the Double-A Central this season. DH Josh Morgan (2x4, R) and SS Jordan Cowan (2x4, R, 2B, RBI) each collected 2 hits, while 1B Bobby Honeyman (1x5, R, 2B), and 3B David Masters (1x2, RBI, 2 BB) each recorded 1 of the team’s 8 hits.
